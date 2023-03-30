Disney Treasure Lays Down Most Important Component

Earlier today, at the Meyer Werft shipbuilding company in Germany, the Disney Cruise Line had a keel laying ceremony for their latest ship, the Disney Treasure.

Related: Enter to Win a Disney Cruise in ‘The Little Mermaid’ Sweepstakes

The keel is one of the most essential parts of the ship’s structure. It’s the beam that runs in the middle of the boat from bow to stern, giving the ship more stability and control while moving forward. It is also one of the first pieces to be laid down when constructing a boat, which is why the ceremony is very significant.

Related: Be the First to Travel to Disney’s Lighthouse Point

The keel-laying ceremony is a time-honored tradition in shipbuilding, where a piece of gold is welded onto the keel to bless the ship and give it good fortune. The Disney Cruise Line honors this tradition with every ship they build. They lay down a gold coin with a character’s face each time. This time, they used a Captain Minnie coin (similar to the one used for the Disney Wish). The coin features a “Voyager Minnie,” which goes along with the adventure motif established throughout the whole ship’s design.

According to the Disney Cruise Line, the details of the ship are as follows: “Discover a whole new world aboard the Disney Treasure—the latest ship to join the Disney Cruise Line fleet. Get ready to soar on a shining, shimmering, splendid adventure, where the world we know meets fantastic worlds of the imagination.”

The images from today’s keel laying ceremony are reminiscent of the footage captured during the construction of the Disney Wish, which can be seen in the delightful documentary from National Geographic and Disney +, Making the Wish: Disney’s Newest Cruise Ship (2022).

Now that assembly of the Disney Treasures has officially started, it won’t be long before the latest ship can join the rest of the fleet. Disney Treasure will begin to set sail next Summer in 2024.

Are you looking forward to taking a trip on the new Disney Treasure once it’s done? Let us know in the comments.