Disney Vacation Club Exclusive Cruises Coming in 2024

Posted on by Adam James
A family standing on the deck of a Disney Cruise Ship

Credit: Disney

Disney Vacation Club members, rejoice! Some exclusive member cruises are coming your way.

Captain Minnie standing with two girls on deck of a Disney Cruise Line ship
Credit: Disney

One of the most exciting ways to do a Disney vacation is by doing a Disney Cruise. The company adds its own special brand of magic to the cruising experience with exciting itineraries and destinations, your favorite characters aboard the ship, thrilling live entertainment, immersive and delicious dining experiences, and more. Disney Cruise Line recently added their newest ship, the Disney Wish, to the fleet and will soon be adding the Disney Treasure, an entire ship themed around adventure. They’re also celebrating their Silver Anniversary at Sea this year, meaning select sailings are sprinkled with additional magic.

Fireworks show at the Disney Cruise Line at Barcelona, Spain
Credit: Disney

Disney Cruise Line recently announced their summer 2024 itineraries, which include the first sailings to Lighthouse Point, joining Castaway Cay as its second private destination. The port is located on the island of Eleuthera in The Bahamas and promises a relaxing beach escape combined with the color and vibrancy of the Bahamas.

Bookings for general summer itineraries begin later in March and include destinations in the Caribbean, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Mexico, Alaska, Canada, Spain, Italy, France, Greece, Portugal, and more. There are even some 5-night sailings that include two trips to Lighthouse Point and one to Castaway Cay.

Additionally, Disney Cruise Line has announced two Disney Vacation Club member cruises for 2024. From May 18-25, 2024, the Disney Dream will be taking members on a 7-night voyage to the Mediterranean, sailing out of Barcelona and stopping at ports in Italy and France. From June 14-19, the Disney Magic will sail out of Fort Lauderdale at take members on a 5-night voyage that includes two stops at Lighthouse Point and one at Castaway Cay.

The Disney Vacation Club member cruise itineraries
Credit: Disney

There’s a difference between the two cruises beyond just the itinerary, however. The May 2024 cruise is a true Member Cruise, meaning Guests will be able to enjoy daily in-room gifts, specialty entertainment and character greetings, and more. However, the June 2024 cruise is only a member-exclusive cruise. While this does mean that only Disney Vacation Club members will be able to sail, regular cruise programming will not be altered, and in-room gifts are not included.

Booking information for these cruises will be shared soon, so keep an eye on Disney Cruise Line’s website and social media pages!

