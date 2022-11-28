Disney Cruise Line Celebrates “Silver Anniversary” With New 2023 Sailings

Today, Disney Cruise Line announced that it is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the first Disney cruise voyage by offering special sailings next summer. This “Silver Anniversary” began with the first sailing of the Disney Magic back in July 1998.

Disney Cruises are not your ordinary cruise experience, and when the Disney Cruise Line started with the first ship, this vacation was designed as a unique opportunity where Guests would be able to experience hospitality, entertainment, and legendary Disney storytelling. And for 25 years, Guests have been able to do just that.

To celebrate this legacy and commemorate its 25th anniversary, Disney Cruise Line is offering “Silver Anniversary at Sea” offerings across all five of its ships, from May to September 2023.

Here is more on the legacy of Disney Cruise Line and its “Silver Anniversary” from Sharon Siskie, senior vice president and general manager at Disney Cruise Line:

“For two-and-a-half decades, Disney Cruise Line has built an incredible legacy of creating unforgettable vacation memories for families around the world. Of course, at the heart of this anniversary celebration are our dedicated cast and crew members who continuously deliver legendary service and create magic at sea for our guests every day. Whether returning as a member of our Castaway Club or sailing with us for the first time, we are thrilled to invite guests of all ages to be a part of our very special anniversary festivities next summer.”

On these special sailings, Guests can expect to see new themed decor and enhancements, special entertainment, new merchandise, and more. Here are some of the eye-catching events and experiences Guests will encounter:

Captains Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse will have new outfits to celebrate the “Silver Anniversary at Sea.” These ensembles will include multi-toned, shiny fabrics with swirling designs to remind Guests of the rolling ocean waves.

Disney Cruise Line will showcase a new, signature song for this celebration. This song will appear in different ways during these special sailings and will remind Guests of past vacations with hope for future ones as well.

Guests can also look forward to new family entertainment, including activities and nighttime experiences, which will be perfectly tailored to fit this “Silver Anniversary at Sea” theming.

The meals onboard the ships during this time will also be themed, from the meal itself to tasty desserts to cocktails and more!

The Shimmering Seas Collection of specialty merchandise will be available onboard the ships. These pieces of merchandise will feature the theme’s color, which captures how sunshine reflects on the turquoise sea. The collection will include a variety of items Guests are sure to enjoy, including clothing, commemorative keepsakes, accessories, drinkware, and a whole lot more!

Below is the current itinerary for Disney Cruise Line’s five ships sailing out to the Bahamas, Caribbean, Europe, and Alaska during summer 2023, per Disney Cruise Line:

Departing from Miami May 24 to Sept. 4, the Disney Magic will visit destinations in the Bahamas and Caribbean, including Disney’s private island, Castaway Cay.

The Disney Wonder will depart on Alaskan voyages from Vancouver, Canada May 15 to Sept. 11 with stops in Juneau, Skagway, Ketchikan and more.

From May 7 to Sept. 17, the Disney Dream will sail transatlantic and European itineraries, including the Mediterranean, Northern Europe and the Greek Isles.

The Disney Fantasy will set sail from Port Canaveral, Florida May 6 to Sept. 2 to the Eastern and Western Caribbean, each with a day at Castaway Cay.

Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship, the Disney Wish, will depart on sailings to Nassau, Bahamas and Castaway Cay May 1 to Sept. 8 from Port Canaveral.

Additionally, Castaway Club, which offers rewards for Disney Cruise Line Guests, will introduce a new membership tier for returning Guests, which includes exclusive rewards and perks for members.

This membership tier is Pearl Status, and this will be awarded after Guests take 25 Disney Cruise Line vacations, in honor of the Cruise Line’s 25th Anniversary. In early 2023, these new benefits, available on both land and sea, will be revealed.

For more information on Disney cruises in general, please visit the Disney Cruise Line’s website.

Are you going to be a part of these special anniversary offerings? Tell us below what you think of this announcement!