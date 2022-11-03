Disney Cruise Line to Float Down New York City Streets

Thanksgiving is right around the corner and coming sooner than you think! Besides the tasty seasonal meals this holiday brings, another highlight of Thanksgiving is Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

This is the 96th year of this massive event, which features exciting entertainment like floats, giant balloons, and marching bands.

Disney has been involved with this parade for the past several years, with notable floats featuring characters from hit movie franchises such as Frozen and Star Wars.

Additionally, the Disney Cruise Line has recently been involved with this parade, and we’re excited to see it return for this year’s events!

This week, Disney Cruise Line announced its return to this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade. In 2021, the cruise line unveiled a brand-new cruise ship float, resembling the Disney Wish.

This time, the same float will return, surrounded by a parade performance in Herald Square as it floats throughout the New York City streets.

Besides the spectacular float, Disney fans can look forward to the parade performance, inspired by some of the entertainment onboard the Disney Wish. Here are more details about this performance, per Disney Parks Blog:

This year’s live parade performance will be inspired by one of the new Broadway-style shows on board the Disney Wish, “Disney Seas the Adventure.” Minnie Mouse, Mickey Mouse and Goofy will lead an incredible cast of performers and Disney characters in this show-stopping number, which has quickly become a guest favorite aboard our newest ship.

Disney Cruise Line also shared this recap video from last year’s performances on Twitter , which includes a behind-the-scenes look at what goes into the planning of this beautiful float.

Start spreading the news! The Disney Wish will float through the heart of NY once again, returning to the @Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade with an all-new performance. Tune in 11/24 to watch a little pixie dust decorate the NYC skyline! http://di.sn/6001MsPDB #MacysParade

Start spreading the news! The Disney Wish will float through the heart of NY once again, returning to the @Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade with an all-new performance. Tune in 11/24 to watch a little pixie dust decorate the NYC skyline! https://t.co/gq5SBkZnJe #MacysParade pic.twitter.com/TbnDFZURuR — Disney Cruise Line (@DisneyCruise) November 1, 2022

Don’t miss this year’s parade, taking place on November 24 on 34th Street in New York City! If you can’t make it in person, you can tune in to NBC-TV from 9 a.m. to noon in all time zones.

Have you ever been to Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in person? Are you going to watch it this year? Tell us in the comments section below!