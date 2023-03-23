Be the First to Travel to Disney’s Lighthouse Point

The concept art was just revealed for Disney Cruise Line’s latest destination, Lighthouse Point. And now, the dates and prices have washed up on shore.

If you’ve ever been on a Disney Cruise before, you know it’s the most magical vacation you can have on the open seas, as long as it isn’t raining. While other cruise lines offer more adult-themed activities such as gambling and kid-free experiences, Disney Cruise Line features some of the best theming, customer service, and delicious food.

A key feature Disney Cruise Line has to offer is trips to their exclusive island, Castaway Cay. Their private island located in the Bahamas is reserved for DCL Guests, making it another magical bonus you can only experience with Disney.

Announced last year, the Disney Cruise Line has a new exclusive destination for Guests, Lighthouse Point, and the dates and prices are now available to peek at online.

Cruises setting sail to Lighthouse Point will begin as early as June 2024. Since the destination is on the east coast, the locations for departure are in both Fort Lauderdale and Port Canaveral, with three-night, four-night, and even ten-night cruise trips available. Most voyages will be on Disney’s Magic, with a few trips being offered on Disney’s Fantasy.

As for the price points, trips for two Guests start as low as $1,578 all the way up to $7,850, depending on how long you’d like to be at sea. The cheaper packages offer at least one day at Lighthouse Point, while some even offer a combination of both Lighthouse Point and Castaway Cay for the bigger packages. A seven-night package offers two days at Lighthouse Point for those who want to visit the destination more than once on their trip.

While the dates and prices have been revealed, vacationers can’t book just yet. However, if you are a well-established Castaway Club Member and anyone who has gone on several Disney Cruises trips qualifies, you have first picks for booking starting Monday, March 27. For the general public, they will have to wait until Thursday, March 30, to start booking their trip to Lighthouse Point.

