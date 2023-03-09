Disney Guests Get Ready To Set Sail To New Destination Next Summer

Disney cruise fans better start packing their bags!

The Disney Cruise Line has just announced a brand new destination starting summer 2024! Guests can get ready to set sail to Lighthouse Point in the Bahamas.

NEW: Disney Cruise Line will welcome the first guests to Lighthouse Point in summer 2024. pic.twitter.com/xNNrGm4EgS — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) March 9, 2023

The new destination features several new attractions for families and guests of all ages, including character meet and greets, relaxing beaches, a central market offering dining and recreational activities, and a water park. Some of the recreational activities offered are volleyball, bike and watercraft rentals, hiking, a covered gaming pavilion, and more.

The new destination focuses on conservation efforts and promoting the beauty of the island. Most of the destination’s electricity will be met using solar power and the pier will be elevated in an effort to minimize the impact on the landscape. Guests will be able to take a tour beyond the Disney destination of Lighthouse Point in order to explore and admire the beauty of the Bahamian island. Guests will be able to see the environmental efforts being done on the island in an effort to help conserve the wildlife and their habitats.

Similar to Castaway Cay on the Bahamian and Caribbean cruise lines, the island will also include an adult-exclusive beach, including a handful of cabanas available to rent with food and drink conveniently located nearby for easy access. For the younger Guests, there will be a Little Mermaid themed splash pad with Cast Member counselors to lead the kids in games and other activities.

Lighthouse Point seems to be an all-encompassing recreation destination focusing on environmental efforts, the local beauty, and Guest relaxation and peace of mind. Further details have yet to be released about the newest destination or whether it will include other stops. Specific dining and shopping offerings, reservation dates, and prices have yet to be announced, but with an opening date of summer 2024, it shouldn’t be long before Guests are given more information about the newest tropical Disney stop.