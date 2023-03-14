Should You Go on a Disney Cruise Without Kids?

Going on a Disney Cruise is one of the most exciting experiences any Disney fan can have. Who wouldn’t want to spend a week on a luxury ship surrounded by their favorite Disney characters, visiting exciting destinations, and experiencing some of the most immersive and innovative activities that Disney has to offer?

Every year, thousands of families board Disney’s fleet of the Magic, Wonder, Dream, Fantasy, and the brand-new Wish (and the upcoming Treasure) to experience the magic of Disney Cruise Line for themselves. But who said that a Disney Cruise Line vacation is only for families? There’s a lot to do on the ships for adults – but with its hefty price tag, does it stand apart from the other major cruise lines for just adults? Let’s take a look at some of the best aspects for adults on Disney Cruise Line and see if a grown-ups-only DCL vacation is right for you.

Dining

As with any cruise line, dining on a Disney Cruise provides a variety of options. Dining on the ships is rotational, meaning you’ll be able to experience different themed restaurants and menus every night. Some of these restaurants are definitely aimed toward kids and families, like Rapunzel’s Royal Table on the Disney Magic or Arendelle: A Frozen Dining Adventure on the Disney Wish. These restaurants will definitely be packed with loud kids who are very excited to see their favorite princesses. The same goes for Worlds of Marvel on the Disney Wish, although adult Marvel fans will also enjoy that experience.

However, there are also options for a more upscale experience. There are several adults-only restaurants throughout the ships, including Enchenté and Palo Steakhouse on the Disney Wish, Remy on the Dream and the Fantasy, and Palo on the Magic, Wonder, Dream, and Fantasy. These additional-cost restaurants provide classy and romantic environments for an adults-only meal. The Disney Fantasy even has the Palo Be Our Chef experience, which gives you the opportunity to step into the kitchen yourself!

Accommodations

The staterooms on Disney Cruise Line are rather subtle when it comes to decoration, so you don’t have to worry about sleeping in a room plastered with Disney characters. They are cozy and relaxing, and there are many options for upgrading to a fancier room, including balconies, verandahs, or premium concierge suites, which come with special amenities like rain showers, wet bars, robes, and complimentary wifi. Disney Cruise Line also gives Guests the ability to stream the stateroom television on their own devices without a wifi package.

Ship Activities

While you’ll never be far from Mickey Mouse aboard a Disney Cruise, there are a lot of more adult-oriented experiences as well. Each ship has a spa and fitness center where you can get a variety of treatments and experiences, including massages, facials, body wraps, and more. They also offer salon experiences including hair treatments, manicures, and pedicures. Each ship also has the adults-only Quiet Cove Pool if you want to avoid the hustle and bustle of the main pools. Each ship has a variety of pubs and lounges, and the nightly entertainment is Broadway-caliber and meant for all ages to enjoy. Of course, there’s also a variety of shopping experiences onboard every ship.

Shore Excursions

The fun doesn’t end on the ship. Disney Cruise Line travels to a wide variety of ports including the Bahamas, Hawai’i, Mexico, the Caribbean, Canada, Alaska, and more. Whether you’re into exploring the ports yourself or would like to take a planned tour or excursion, there’s a wide variety of options. There’s also Disney’s private island, Castaway Cay (and the upcoming Lighthouse Point), which also has an adults-only beach, Serenity Bay.

So, is an adults-only Disney Cruise right for you? There’s only one way to find out – bon voyage!