Disney Offers NEW Perks for Cruise Line Fans

Whether you’re dreaming of your first trip on Disney Cruise Line or planning your tenth, Disney is offering some exciting new benefits for those ready to set sail.

This year, Disney Cruise Line is celebrating their Silver Anniversary at Sea, honoring 25 years of Disney Cruise Line. The festivities include limited-time entertainment on ships, new food offerings, new merchandise, and more. Guests can enjoy the celebration on select dates from May through September 2023 only.

Disney also announced that they would be adding a new tier to their Castaway Club, which gives special perks and benefits to frequent sailors. The new membership tier is “Pearl” and is reserved for Guests who have sailed 25+ times on a Disney Cruise. The tier officially launches on May 1, and Guests who qualify will be able to enjoy a variety of perks and benefits, as announced today by Disney Parks Blog.

Starting off, Castaway Club Pearl members will have unlimited digital downloads of all of their cruise photos, ensuring they’ll have access to all of their favorite cruise memories. Pearl members will also have early access to select itineraries, with an early booking window that opens four days before the general public will gain access.

Speaking of early access, Pearl members will also have priority when it comes to booking additions like character dining experiences, beverage seminars, port excursions, and salon & spa appointments. They will be able to book 123 days before the general public gets to.

All Castaway Club members who cruise during the celebration this summer will be welcomed with an assortment of gifts in their stateroom. Pearl members in particular will receive an exclusive pair of pearlescent tumblers. They will also have the opportunity to enjoy a complimentary dining experience at Palo, DCL’s signature adult-exclusive restaurant.

It looks like members of the new “Pearl” tier of the Castaway Club will have a lot to look forward to on sailings this summer! Be sure to take advantage of the Silver Celebration before it disappears.