Fireworks show to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Disney Cruise Line

Credit: Disney Parks Blog

2023 will be a year packed with celebrations for The Walt Disney Company, with an all-new fireworks show debuting soon to celebrate a magical anniversary!

The start of the Disney100 celebrations is closer each day, with countless magical offerings coming to Disneyland Resort and Disney Parks worldwide, celebrating Walt Disney’s legacy through 100 years of creating magic for the young and the young at heart to cherish. However, the celebrations won’t stop at the Parks. Disney recently announced the debut of an all-new fireworks show aboard every Disney Cruise Line ship to commemorate its 25th anniversary with a wave of surprises.

Mickey Mouse in his celebration outfit for the Disney100 in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland
Credit: Disney Parks Blog

The Disney Cruise Line made history since its first sailing in July 1998, being the first cruise line in the world to carry out a breathtaking fireworks show at sea. The emotional performances have remained a tradition for 25 years, enchanting Guests sailing aboard one of the five ships in the Disney Cruise Line fleetthe Disney Wish, the Disney Dream, the Disney Fantasy, the Disney Magic, and the Disney Wonder.

And, of course, the 25th anniversary of the Disney Cruise Line calls for a new fireworks display to mesmerize Guests during the Silver Anniversary celebrations.

Disney Cruise Fireworks
Credit: Disney

Disney Parks Blog states that the limited-time evening extravaganza will continue the beloved Disney tradition of fireworks at sea while honoring Disney’s ongoing legacy of adventure. The coming spectacle will sail across pieces of iconic and beloved Disney tunes while being anchored by a brand-new signature song created especially for the “Silver Anniversary at Sea.”

The 25th-anniversary fireworks display will be featured on most Bahamian, Caribbean, and Mediterranean cruises this summer, with some sailings starting as early as May, per the Disney Cruise Line website. The “Silver Anniversary at Sea” celebrations will come aboard the Disney Wish, the Disney Dream, the Disney Fantasy, the Disney Magic, and the Disney Wonder. 

Fireworks show at the Disney Cruise Line at Barcelona, Spain
Credit: Disney

The “Silver Anniversary at Sea” will also bring magical offerings to the Disney Cruise Line fleet, including an anniversary toast in the atrium, joining the ship’s captain and cruise director, along with Captain Mickey Mouse and Captain Minnie Mouse dressed in shimmering new looks for the occasion; all while listening to a delightful rendition of the “Silver Anniversary at Sea” theme song.

Captain Mickey Mouse and Captain Mickey Mouse aboard a Disney Cruise Line ship
Credit: Disney Parks Blog

You can click here to learn about the upcoming Disney Cruise Line itineraries and book your magical getaway.

Will you set sail aboard a Disney Cruise this year? Tell us about your plans in the comments below!

