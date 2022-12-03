Disney Cruise Line Wins Industry Awards Nine Years in a Row

in Disney Cruise Line

Disney Cruise Line photos with Donald and Daisy

Credit: Disney Parks Blog

Disney Cruise Line is a leader in cruise vacations- from the entertainment to the themed dining experiences to the exciting destinations, it’s a must for families who are looking for the perfect vacation with a touch of magic.

And, for the past 25 years, not only has Disney Cruise Line been bringing magic to these vacations, but it has been recognized for it as well through several industry awards.

Kids dressed in costumes for Marvel Day at Sea
Credit: @Marvel on Twitter

According to Disney Parks Blog, Cruise Critic has named Disney Cruise Line the “Best Cruise Line for Families” in its 2022 Editor’s Picks, specifically the Ocean category. These awards, chosen by an international team of cruise guide editors, are given to the outstanding leaders in the industry and help Guests to identify the perfect fit for their vacation.

Disney Cruise Line was awarded this accolade for its innovative take on family-friendly cruises, which include its large staterooms with segmented bathrooms. Additionally, the cruise line was applauded for its fantastic crew members who assist in bringing magic through service to the cruise’s Guests.

Mickey and Minnie Disney Cruise Line 25th Anniversary
Credit: Disney Cruise Line

In addition to being recognized by Cruise Critic, Disney Cruise Line was also honored by U.S. News & World Report, who gave the cruise line Gold Badges for being the “Best Cruise Line for Families” as well as “Best Cruise Line in the Caribbean” for the ninth year in a row.

U.S. News & World Report ranks cruise lines by factoring in itineraries, ship quality, traveler reputation, and health assessments done by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Spiderman and kids slinging webs at Marvel Day at Sea
Credit: Disney Parks Blog

These awards came at the perfect time, as there is much to look forward to onboard the Disney Cruise Line, especially for families. These events include Marvel Day at Sea, taking place in early 2023, as well as the Silver Anniversary (25 years), being celebrated next year.

Have you ever been on a Disney cruise? Did you think it was award-worthy? Share your thoughts in the comments!

