Set Sail with Marvel Heroes and Villains in 2023

Disney cruises are always full of fun, themed events and entertainment. Whether it’s dining at Arendelle: A Frozen Dining Adventure, enjoying a drink at a Hyperspace Lounge, or enjoying another themed activity, you can guarantee you’ll have a memorable experience.

Occasionally, Disney will have a “Day at Sea” theme based on different franchises, like Pixar or Marvel, where Guests will be immersed in an experience unique to Disney, whether it’s meeting characters, enjoying entertainment, or having themed foods and beverages.

Disney Cruise Line announced that Marvel Day at Sea will return to the Disney Dream from January through March 2023, but with a twist. Now, instead of just the heroes of the Marvel Universe, Disney Cruise Guests will get to see the villains as well, many of whom have never been seen onboard a Disney cruise before.

This one-day event has something for everyone, including film and TV screenings, shows, meet and greets, themed food and beverages, and much more. And for the first time in Disney Cruise Line history, there will be more than 30 Marvel characters onboard.

Besides the return of fan-favorite heroes like Spider-Man, Black Panther, and Captain Marvel, you can expect to see a few new faces, including the debut of Captain America Sam Wilson, Mighty Thor, Shang-Chi, Ms. Marvel, Ant-Man and the Wasp, Kate Bishop.

A new nighttime show with fireworks, special effects, and stunts will wow Guests in an adventurous show through the Multiverse. This show will end in a battle between good and evil, heroes versus villains.

In addition to this entertainment lineup, a new Disney theatre show “Strange Academy: A Spellbinding Spectacular” will entertain Guests with featured characters Doctor Strange, Sorcerer Supreme Wong, and Agatha Harkness.

Younger audiences at the kids’ club and on the upper decks can enjoy an interactive superhero training with Captain America Steve Rogers, Hawkeye, Kate Bishop, and Black Widow.

The fun doesn’t stop with these interactive shows and nighttime entertainment. There will also be a costume bash, where families can dress as their favorite Marvel characters, whether superhero or villain. Other activities will include Mickey and Minnie’s Super Hero Celebration, and an adults-only Ravagers Dance Party, where you can spot Star-Lord and Gamora.

Here are the different itineraries that will encapsulate these engaging activities at the Marvel Day at Sea next year, per Disney Parks Blog:

Departing Jan. 7, Jan. 21, Feb. 4, Feb. 18 and March 4, 2023, the Western Caribbean itinerary features Georgetown, Grand Cayman and Disney’s private island in the Bahamas, Castaway Cay. Departing Jan. 16, Jan. 30, Feb. 13 and Feb. 27, 2023, the Western Caribbean itinerary includes stops at Cozumel, Mexico and Castaway Cay.

To learn more about this action-packed day at sea, visit the Disney Cruise Line website.

Have you ever been on a themed Day at Sea on a Disney cruise? How was your experience? Share your thoughts in the comments!