Disney Cruise Ship Leaks After Flood, Caught on Video

Disney Cruise Line is expanding at a rapid pace! Guests can currently set sail on Disney Wonder, Disney Magic, Disney Fantasy, Disney Dream, and the newest ship, Disney Wish. But in the next few years, The Walt Disney Company will add multiple vessels to its fleet, including Disney Treasure (2024), the remodeled unfinished German ship Royal Dream (2024), and an unnamed Triton Class ship (2025). Disney’s Castaway Cay will soon see competition as Disney Cruise Line progresses on Lighthouse Point, a $400 million private island.

The Walt Disney Company also made cruising easier when it removed all COVID-19 safety and vaccination requirements in November 2022. Alongside removing social distancing and COVID-19 requirements, full safety drills returned for all Disney Cruise Line Guests. And thank goodness they did – a recent group of Disney Magic passengers was grateful they knew what to do in an emergency!

TikToker @deviepi23 shared a video from onboard Disney Magic during a brutal storm at sea. Water flooded the ship deck and flowed throughout the cruise ship, including down elevator shafts:

@deviepi23 #disneymagic #disneycruise started flooding with leaks throughout and pouring through the elevator. #flood #cruiseshipflooding the cast members worked hard to clear it up but most events were cancelled, we heard a lot of rooms flooded and two of the 4 kids clubs shut down. The weather was like this all day. ♬ original sound – Deviepi

In the caption, the Guest explained that some Guests likely had to switch rooms: “The Cast Members worked hard to clear it up but most events were cancelled, we heard a lot of rooms flooded and two of the 4 kids clubs shut down. The weather was like this all day.”

Thankfully, everyone on board was safe, and Disney Magic didn’t appear to sustain any permanent damage from the storm.

Have you ever been on a cruise ship that flooded? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Cruise Line Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on DCL operations.