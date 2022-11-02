Disney Drops COVID-19 Safety Requirements For Cruise Line

Disney has revealed it’s planning on dropping a major COVID-19 safety requirement for Guests embarking on Disney cruises.

The current policy requires unvaccinated Guests to show proof of a negative test one to two days before sailing. Disney will be dropping these requirements starting November 14, as stated on the official website.

In September, Disney Cruise Line loosened its COVID-19 health and safety requirements yet again. The current requirements, per Disney Cruise Line’s website, require Guests age five and older to be fully vaccinated at the time of sailing. Starting September 2, only Guests 12 and older had to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

As of August 29, 2022, Disney no longer requires vaccinated Guests to get tested before embarking on cruises. This began on September 23 for the Disney Dream, Fantasy, Wish, and Wonder and will start on November 7 for the Disney Magic.

For more on Disney Cruise Line COVID-19 safety, check below:

Health & Safety Measures

Considering guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other health experts, we’re reducing Guest capacity aboard our ships, while incorporating additional health and safety-related measures, including: Enhanced Cleaning

Building on our existing cleaning protocols, extra attention will be given to high-touch surfaces such as handrails, doorknobs, elevator buttons, youth spaces, dining rooms and inside staterooms and other common spaces. Hand Sanitizers

Additional hand-sanitizing stations have been placed throughout the ship. Face Coverings

Face coverings are not required for Guests outdoors while on board the ship and at designated locations on our private island, Disney Castaway Cay. Face coverings are optional in most indoor locations throughout the ship. We continue to strongly recommend unvaccinated guests wear a face covering in all indoor locations. Face coverings are required on motorcoach transportation and in the Disney Cruise Line Terminal and may be required in ports of call based on local government requirements.

Will you be embarking on a Disney Cruise anytime soon?