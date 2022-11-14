Much-Hated Requirement Returns to Disney Cruise Line

Over the weekend, Disney Cruise Line resumed in-person safety drills onboard some of their cruise ships. This was reinstated after previous COVID restrictions enabled the need to have this process completed virtually.

These drills, also known as “muster drills,” are a way for Disney Cruise Line to ensure Guests’ safety by making sure Guests know what to do in the event of an emergency. This also complies with U.S. Coast Guard and international safety regulations.

Previously, when there were still COVID concerns onboard, as well as reduced capacity, Guests were able to go to a designated muster station, check in virtually on the Disney Cruise Line Navigator App, and then watch a safety video.

Now, as COVID restrictions are being lifted on the Cruise Lines, this process will once again be done in person, as it started this past weekend on November 12.

Disney Cruise Line announced these changes in a message sent to travel agents and advisors:

We regularly review our processes and have made the decision to reintroduce the in-person assembly drills. All Guests will be required to report to their assigned assembly station in person at the scheduled time on embarkation day, beginning on the following sailings: Saturday, Nov. 12: Disney Dream & Disney Fantasy

Monday, Nov. 14: Disney Wish

Wednesday, Nov. 16: Disney Wonder

Sunday, Nov. 20: Disney Magic This transition will ensure all Crew Members and Guests are fully aware of our safety procedures in the event of an emergency. The DCL Navigator App will continue to notify Guests of their assigned assembly station, provide directions for getting to their location and share additional safety information with Guests.

Although Disney Cruise Line Guests may hate or feel inconvenienced by these drills, they are vital to keeping everyone safe, as safety is one of Disney’s key tenets.

Per Disney, these Guest Assembly Drills entail the following:

Before departing on each cruise, we hold a mandatory assembly drill for guests, providing important instructions on what would be required of passengers in the event of an actual emergency. Crew services are suspended during the drill, and attendance for guests is required. We use a state-of-the-art automated system to account for guests checked-in at assembly stations.

You can read more about Disney’s commitment to safety, which includes these Guest Assembly drills, along with safety management, crew training, and crew drills, on Disney Cruise Line’s safety information webpage.

Have you been on a Disney Cruise recently? Which of the safety drill processes did you enjoy more? Share your thoughts below!