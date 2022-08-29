Disney Drops COVID-19 Testing Requirement For Select Guests

In the past few months, we have seen so many different protocols change on the Disney Cruise Line. We recently reported that Disney Cruise Line loosened its COVID-19 health and safety requirements, effective September 2, 2022.
The current requirements, per Disney Cruise Line’s website, require Guests age five and older to be fully vaccinated at the time of sailing. Starting September 2, only Guests 12 and older will need to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19.
Related: Major Roller Coaster Closed Indefinitely After 13 Riders Injured
However, the even bigger news just dropped today. As of August 29, 2022, Disney will no longer require vaccinated Guests to get tested before embarking on cruises. This will begin on September 23 for the Disney Dream, Fantasy, Wish and Wonder and on November 7 for the Disney Magic
This was confirmed in a tweet from reporter Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin).
For more on Disney Cruise Line COVID-19 safety, check below:
Health & Safety Measures
Considering guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other health experts, we’re reducing Guest capacity aboard our ships, while incorporating additional health and safety-related measures, including:
Enhanced Cleaning
Building on our existing cleaning protocols, extra attention will be given to high-touch surfaces such as handrails, doorknobs, elevator buttons, youth spaces, dining rooms and inside staterooms and other common spaces.
Hand Sanitizers
Additional hand-sanitizing stations have been placed throughout the ship.
Face Coverings
Face coverings are not required for Guests outdoors while on board the ship and at designated locations on our private island, Disney Castaway Cay. Face coverings are optional in most indoor locations throughout the ship. We continue to strongly recommend unvaccinated guests wear a face covering in all indoor locations. Face coverings are required on motorcoach transportation and in the Disney Cruise Line Terminal and may be required in ports of call based on local government requirements.
Stay tuned for more information!