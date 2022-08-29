Disney Drops COVID-19 Testing Requirement For Select Guests

In the past few months, we have seen so many different protocols change on the Disney Cruise Line. We recently reported that Disney Cruise Line loosened its COVID-19 health and safety requirements, effective September 2, 2022.

The current requirements, per Disney Cruise Line’s website, require Guests age five and older to be fully vaccinated at the time of sailing. Starting September 2, only Guests 12 and older will need to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

However, the even bigger news just dropped today. As of August 29, 2022, Disney will no longer require vaccinated Guests to get tested before embarking on cruises. This will begin on September 23 for the Disney Dream, Fantasy, Wish and Wonder and on November 7 for the Disney Magic

This was confirmed in a tweet from reporter Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin).

For more on Disney Cruise Line COVID-19 safety, check below:

Health & Safety Measures