Disney Leaves America For New Cruise Line Adventure

Earlier this morning, Disney Cruise Line and the Singapore Tourism Board announced new magical cruise vacations that will be featured within Southeast Asia for the first time in the cruise line’s history.

According to the joint press release by the Walt Disney Company and the Singapore Tourism Board, the two institutions recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding that will be mutually beneficial to both parties. The MOU states explicitly that Disney Cruise Line and Singapore Tourism Board have agreed to collaborate to homeport a brand-new Disney cruise ship exclusively in Singapore for at least five years beginning in 2025. More details about the maiden voyage, itineraries, and onboard experiences will be announced at a later date.

Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products Chairman Josh D’Amaro said in the statement, “This is a very exciting year for The Walt Disney Company — 2023 marks our 100th anniversary. As part of this, Disney Cruise Line is currently undergoing an ambitious expansion with new ships and new destinations around the world. We are incredibly excited to make Singapore the home port to our seventh-launched ship, which will sail from here year-round starting in 2025.”

In addition, Singapore’s Minister for Transport and Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations, S. Iswaran, would go on to comment, “We look forward to welcoming the magic of Disney Cruise Line to Singapore in 2025. This is an important milestone for STB and reflects Disney Cruise Line’s strong confidence in Singapore and Southeast Asia. The new Disney cruise ship will be an attraction itself and is expected to boost the tourism sector in Singapore for many years to come.”

Within the press release, Disney Cruise Line would go on to describe what Guests should expect for their voyage on the new cruise ship:

The new ship will feature innovative Disney experiences along with the dazzling entertainment, world-class dining and legendary guest service that set Disney Cruise Line apart. Guests of all ages will find dedicated spaces and activities designed just for them, and families will create unforgettable memories with beloved characters such as Captain Mickey Mouse and Captain Minnie Mouse, Disney Princesses, Marvel Super Heroes and more. Disney Cruise Line estimates the passenger capacity of the 208,000-gross-ton ship to be approximately 6,000 with around 2,300 crew members. It is expected to be among the first in the cruise industry to be fueled by green methanol, one of the lowest emission fuels available. Construction is projected to be completed at the MV Werften shipyard in Wismar, Germany, under the management of Meyer Werft, the Papenburg-based company that built the Disney Dream, Disney Fantasy and Disney Wish and is constructing two additional Wish-class ships.

Since launching in 1998, Disney Cruise Line has established itself as a leader in the cruise industry, providing a setting where families can reconnect, adults can recharge and children can experience all Disney has to offer. Today, the award-winning Disney Cruise Line continues to expand its blueprint for family cruising with a fleet of five ships — the Disney Magic, Disney Wonder, Disney Dream, Disney Fantasy, and Disney Wish — and three more ships planned. The ship to be homeported in Singapore will be the seventh to launch. It is the eighth ship announced for the Disney Cruise Line fleet. The Disney Cruise Line fleet sails to destinations in The Bahamas, the Caribbean, Europe, Alaska, Mexico, Canada, Hawaii, the South Pacific, Australia, and New Zealand. For more information, visit disneycruise.com.