Minnie Mouse Debuts a Brand-New Look For the Disney Treasure

No Disney character has a better fashion sense than Minnie Mouse (sorry, Daisy). So now that Disney Cruise Lines has introduced their new ship, The Disney Treasure, it only makes sense that Minnie would wear an outfit fitting for adventure.

Minnie Mouse became a captain alongside Mickey Mouse in 2019 to help run the Disney Wish ship. Now it looks like she’ll also be lending her expertise to the Disney Treasure!

The Disney Treasure is the newest ship in Disney Cruise Line’s fleet. It looks like its theming will be completely different from every other ship, sporting blue and gold coloring and featuring characters from Aladdin (1992).

Scheduled to set sail in 2024, the Disney Treasure is meant to be a castle of the sea and whisk passengers away on adventures worldwide. But if you’re going to go on this journey, you need the right duds to get you there.

Fortunately, it looks like Minnie Mouse is all set.

Minnie Mouse is Ready For The Disney Treasure

Disney Parks released a video on their Twitter account showcasing Minnie Mouse’s new look. It starts with Captain Minnie receiving a treasure map from a crewmate on a ship. That can only mean one thing: time to change!

Minnie Mouse rushes to her dressing room and quickly tries on some ensembles: her Castaway Cay outfit, her Alaskan cruise outfit, and her pirate outfit. However, none of them seem right.

Therefore, Minnie Mouse changes into an outfit perfect for treasure hunting! Minnie now sports brown boots, khaki pants, a blue denim shirt, and a safari hat. All of this is accented by her trademark polka dots.

This lends itself to the new adventurous theming for the Disney Treasure, and fans seem to agree.

Multiple users on Twitter have declared their love for Minnie Mouse’s new look, calling it “awesome” and saying that Minnie “rocks it.”

Ultimately, everyone can agree with Minnie’s last line from the video, “This says adventure!”

What do you think of Minnie Mouse’s new threads? Let us know in the comments below.