Guests Get Into Altercation With Minnie Mouse at Disneyland

“The Happiest Place on Earth,” as Disneyland Resort is called, was anything but that for one family.

Despite all of these amazing attractions and entertainment offerings, there are far too many “unhappy” people who visit Disneyland.

In just the last several months, there have been brawls, arrests, and altercations take place at the Disney Parks. The Disney Park Guest behavior has gotten so bad, as a matter of fact, that both Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort had to issue “courtesy warnings” on their websites, asking Guests to “be the magic you want to see.”

Just recently, a viral TikTok video showed that one family was not happy when Minnie Mouse was attempting to leave. The altercation escalated to the family reportedly yelling profanity and calling both Disney Cast Members and the character inappropriate names.

You can view the TikTok below:

The video alleges that the family “did not fall in line” and rushed their children to go after the character, who was on their way backstage. When they weren’t allowed to meet Minnie Mouse, that’s when the altercation began. As you can see in the video, Disneyland security was involved.

Disneyland encourages Guests to “please show common courtesy to fellow Guests and our Cast Members by not using profanity or engaging in unsafe, illegal, disruptive or offensive behavior, jumping lines or saving places in lines for others.”

If you are caught breaking any of these rules, you can be asked to leave. If the offense is bad enough, you can be potentially banned or even arrested.

