Lucky Guest Sees Rarest Meet-And-Greet Disney Characters

Disney Parks are known for their excellent meet-and-greet character interactions, often introducing Guests to Mickey Mouse, Peter Pan, Disney Princesses, Villains, and a whole lot more. But one Guest had the good fortune to meet some Disney characters that haven’t been on screen for decades.

There have been a plethora of characters over the years, with many being retired due to popularity or the passage of time. But if you’re lucky enough, you might get to interact with Disney characters from older movies.

Some characters like Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, and Goofy are guaranteed to be in Parks daily. But the really obscure characters either come out once in a blue moon or only attend special meet-and-greets. One lucky Guest got to enjoy the latter.

You Don’t Get To See These Disney Characters Every Day

During a recent trip to Walt Disney World Resort, TikTok user LBV TV was given a chance to meet with Disney characters rarely seen around any Disney Park.

This included Dumbo from Dumbo (1941), the fairies from Sleeping Beauty (1959), King Leonidas from Bedknobs and Broomsticks (1971), and Mickey Mouse specifically from Brave Little Tailor (1938)

While King Leonidas may be the most unknown, the rarest was probably Mickey Mouse in his tailor’s outfit. Around the parks, Mickey is most often seen in his classic suit or an outfit themed around the land he’s in. Mickey referencing a specific short he appeared in is increasingly rare.

Flora, Fauna, and Merryweather are also incredibly rare. If you’re going to see a character from Sleeping Beauty, it’s usually going to be Princess Aurora or Maleficent.

But the Disney character who received the most attention was Dumbo the flying elephant. He sported his classic circus attire and even carried the magic feather that gave him the courage to fly.

Dumbo could even wink! However, those eyes proved too much for some commenters, calling the character terrifying. Others were quick to the elephant’s defense, saying that he’s adorable and needs to be a plushie.

These meet-and-greet experiences delighted Disney fans in the comments. It also filled them with this question: how do you get to meet them?

While the lucky Guest never confirmed how she got to meet these classic characters, some commenters noted that this is a special paid experience. Still, it’s great to see some less contemporary characters appearing at Walt Disney World Resort.

Which Disney character would you like to see at a Disney Park? Let us know in the comments below.