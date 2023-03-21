A Beloved Character Breakfast Is BACK at Disney World

If you’ve been missing dining with royalty at EPCOT, never fear!

When the Walt Disney World Resort reopened following the pandemic closure, several restaurants were unable to operate their full experiences due to safety concerns. Character meals were cut, buffets were turned into a-la-carte menus, and restaurants moved to a very limited capacity. Some restaurants remained closed for months after the Parks reopened. Dining locations have slowly returned to usual operations in the months and years following the closures, although some have taken longer than others.

One of these locations is Akershus Royal Banquet Hall in the Norway pavilion at EPCOT. This is an extremely popular dining location, especially for families who were unable to secure a reservation at the coveted Cinderella’s Royal Table at the Magic Kingdom. Guests can dine in a Norwegian-inspired medieval castle alongside Disney Princesses like Belle, Aurora, and Snow White. The menu includes a mix of American and traditional Norwegian fare.

The restaurant was one of the last to open following the pandemic closures, finally reopening at full operation for Guests in November 2022. However, the restaurant opened with only dinner reservations, leaving many Guests missing the breakfast option at the restaurant.

However, Disney announced today that Akershus Royal Banquet Hall would resume serving breakfast and lunch starting May 14. The menu has not been updated yet, nor have prices, but Disney did release some photos of the breakfast offerings, which also appear to be a mix of American and Norwegian fare.

Disney has also not stated when reservations for the meal will become available, and advises Guests to “Please check back soon to learn about booking reservations.” Guests who want to ensure they have a table at this royal breakfast banquet will want to keep an eye on Disney’s website or the My Disney Experience app.

This announcement also comes off the heels of full Princess meet-and-greets returning to Cinderella’s Royal Table and buffet dining returning to Chef Mickey’s, meaning Disney Dining is finally feeling fully back to normal.