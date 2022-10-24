Disney World Restaurant Completely Sold Out Ahead of Reopening

There are some truly fantastic places to enjoy a meal at Walt Disney World, but none of the Parks compare to EPCOT’s lineup of restaurants. From quick snacks and treats to full sit-down experiences, the Park has it all,

At World Showcase, Guests can enjoy authentic Chinese, French and Canadian cuisine in a matter of hours. To put it simply, EPCOT’s World Showcase has it all.

Akershus Royal Banquet Hall is located in the Norway Pavillion and offers Guests a lot of unique options. Aside from the delicious eats and treats, what makes Akershus Royal Banquet Hall so special is it is home to a unique Storybook Dining featuring Disney Princesses.

As you indulge in the Norwegian-inspired fare, you can interact, take photos, and create lasting memories with some of your favorite princesses.

To quote Disney, “There are plenty of plates at this royal feast, whether you’re looking to indulge in your favorites or wanting to try something new. This family-style dining experience includes Traditional KjØttkaker featuring Norwegian meatballs or the Kylling og Melboller, a Norwegian take on chicken and dumplings. If you’re looking for some more classic American-cuisine, they’ve got that too with Mashed Potatoes and Gravy, Grilled Salmon, and Macaroni & Cheese. And what meal is complete without dessert. The meal serves up both a Rice Cream with strawberry sauce and a Chocolate Roulade with lingonberry cream – yum!”

This restaurant closed back in 2020 but is returning on November 4. However, if you haven’t already made reservations, you may not get to eat here anytime soon.

When we tried to book a reservation for two for Dinner (the only time given), we could not find a single available date. It is possible that Disney is limiting how many reservations can be made at this time and more could open up, but as of now, this restaurant is looking completely full.

Have you been able to make reservations for this restaurant?