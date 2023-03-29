Minnie “Wears the Pants” in Updated Meet and Greet

The enormous cast of beloved characters at the Disney Parks are part of what lends them such a magnificent experience. It’s practically a cultural taboo to go Disneyland or Walt Disney World without getting a hug from Mickey and Minnie. However, one of Disney’s Fab Five is getting a more modern makeover.

Donald has his sailor suit, Mickey has his red shorts, Stitch has his big blue ears, and Mickey has her polka-dots. Identifiable features like these have made them so recognizable to fans for decades. However, Disney is changing the formula by redesigning Minnie’s wardrobe for a more contemporary era.

Minnie’s Past With Pantsuits

With her big bow and spotted attire, Minnie Mouse has been an animated fashion icon for decades. Her outfit perfectly complements Mickey’s, and it’s been that way for decades. However, Minnie has recently expanded her wardrobe, much like her other half. While these new outfits from famous desires are wonderfully made, the decision to alter her attire has divided fans.

While many fans have joked about it online, Minnie’s past costume changes have elicited some unpleasant responses from the fanbase. After the huge stink caused by the infamous pantsuit by Stella McCartney, the trolls are going to be at it again after seeing the adventurous outfits on the Disney Treasure.

Dressed for the Occasion

Along with her controversial Captain Minnie outfit, Minnie has packed up some new threads for the various ports the ship makes along its journey and special events aboard the Disney Treasure. For the ship’s new Meet and Greet, Minnie sports an explorer-inspired outfit complete with a denim jacket, wide-brimmed hat, and khaki slacks.

However, Disney’s efforts to empower women and girls with this more adventurous flavor definitely won’t go unnoticed. That being said, it also might be setting up for another flame war. Some fans are already sharing their disappointment on social media with comments, but the majority has been more than receptive.

Minnie has evolved beyond the one-dimensional damsel in distress she’s been depicted as in the past. From courageous captain of Disney’s cruise line to an explorer prepped and ready for an adventure, she’s come too far to be discouraged by “fans” who simply don’t get the message.

