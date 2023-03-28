Disney World Fans Agree, Never Buy These Items

A Disney Resort is expensive, and Walt Disney World is no different. When you total up the tickets, parking, food, and whatever souvenirs you wish to purchase, you’ll easily be spending hundreds of dollars. And that’s not even accounting for whether there’s more than one person in your group or if you’re staying at a Disney Resort Hotel.

People aren’t made of money, especially in this day and age. If you’re making a trip to Walt Disney World Resort, you’ll need to be frugal. Fortunately, some Disney super fans have your back.

In a recent Reddit thread, fans discussed what they believe are the biggest wastes of money at Walt Disney World. So whether you’re going to Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Animal Kingdom, or Hollywood Studios, these were the three things that hardcore Disney fans say you should never, ever purchase.

Genie+

Related: Genie+ Glitch Gives Guests Free Photos

Genie+ has been controversial since the day it was announced. Even though it’s meant to help Guests plan their day and get onto desired rides sooner, it’s also convoluted and has befuddled even the most veteran Disney fanatics.

The service costs $25 minimum and is meant to make navigating a Disney Park easier. However, that is not always the case. If you purchase Genie+ later in your trip or on a particularly slow day, it will be useless.

Someone noted that Disney Genie+ was entirely unnecessary for their trip to EPCOT. “If you don’t catch it very, very early you won’t be able to book a lot of stuff. Ratatouille and Frozen were both “sold out” of Genie+ spots for the day within 10 minutes today. Most of the other rides were under 20-minute wait times. Didn’t feel worth the money at all.”

Another person agreed regarding their trip to Hollywood Studios but said it was necessary for Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom, so it really depends on which theme park you go to.

It comes down to that when Disney Genie+ is helpful, it’s incredibly useful. But when it isn’t, you basically just became a genie yourself and made $25 magically disappear.

Bottled Water

Related: Disney Axes Expensive ‘Star Wars’ Hotel After Fan Backlash

Water is the essence of life. It’s also the essence of a great day at Walt Disney World. To really enjoy yourself, you’ll need to be hydrated.

The Walt Disney Company marks up the price for everything, but water is the most necessary thing they sell. They may only be around $5, but spending that multiple times adds up.

While most Disney fans agree that this one is less of a scam than other items, there are plenty of ways around it. One person recommended that “quick service restaurants and many stands will give you ice water for free.”

Another commenter reminded readers, “Disney also has water bottle refilling stations in the parks.” It’d be much easier to bring your own water bottle and refill it throughout the day.

There were many different answers about which items parkgoers should never waste their money on. However, there was only one thing that was universally agreed on to be not worth the price: balloons.

Balloons

Balloons have been at a Walt Disney Park since Disneyland first opened in 1955. They have become iconic, specifically, the Mickey Mouse heads inside a balloon.

But the price of balloons at Walt Disney World has inflated over the years. Most people thought they only cost around $5 and were shocked to learn they cost a minimum of $20.

Are they cute? Yes. Are they better quality than most regular balloons? Definitely. But is it worth paying $20 for an item that will eventually deflate or could be gone in an instant? Absolutely not.

Most commenters were in disbelief, with one saying, “All of these answers I’ve read have been give or take but Jesus. You can’t take a balloon on a ride, you have to keep a close eye on it or it floats away. It’s not like it’s a lasting souvenir.”

Another shared a story, “One time I bought a friend’s toddler one during a trip and picked it out and she was happy and then the [Cast Member] said the price and I was like “oh no we just want the regular balloon” but that was for the “regular” balloon. Never again.”

There also seems to be a negative with balloons because they’re usually purchased to appease a crying child. Even then, a person noted, “I’ve found that balloons (at Disney or elsewhere) are more difficult than the child itself.”

It seems that there’s no debate on the matter. Balloons are undoubtedly the biggest waste of money at Walt Disney World.

What do you think is the biggest waste of money at Walt Disney World? Let us know in the comments below.