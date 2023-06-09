‘Muppets’ Creator Offers Credibility to Imminent Attraction Retheme

Perhaps one of the most surprisingly successful Disney+ series to come out this year is The Muppets Mayhem.

Created by Jeff Yorkes, Adam Goldberg, and Bill Barretta, the series focuses on Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem Band as they set out to create a platinum-selling record while dealing with the modern music scene. Excitement for the series was high thanks to the long hiatus between Muppets projects, and fans weren’t disappointed.

The resurgence in the Muppets popularity following the series’ release led to fans calling for more Muppet-based offerings at Disneyland and Walt Disney World. Hollywood Studios, located at Disney World, does have Muppetvision 3D as well as a small area dedicated to the Muppets, but doesn’t offer meet and greets, merch, or much else for Guests. Fans offered suggestions as to how existing attractions could be rethemed for a Muppets overlay, with many mentioning the Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith.

The coaster has been the subject of much speculation for years as contracts have been renegotiated, controversies have been revealed, and more fitting IPs have been created. One popular fan suggestion is to replace Aerosmith with Powerline from A Goofy Movie (1995). However, with the Electric Mayhem Band now right there, and with a Billboard-charting album no less, fans were quick to wonder if it would be considered.

Jeff Yorkes even weighed in on the debate with a now-deleted Tweet. In response to a speculation article about a potential Muppets retheme of Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster, Yorkes stated that it was a possibility they mentioned when pitching the series to Disney and kept in mind while creating the show. While the Tweet was available, fan responses were fairly mixed, although a large portion of comments supported the idea. The Tweet was deleted within 24 hours, making fans wonder if Yorkes may have revealed a little too much of a secret Disney is trying to keep.

The idea of retheming the iconic coaster is a source of much contention among Disney fans, with many loving it just as it is. However, just like with the Great Movie Ride, unfortunately, contracts do expire and it’s likely just a matter of time before Disney and Aerosmith part ways for good. At least one thing fans seem to agree on is that the top contenders to replace them is either Powerline or the Electric Mayhem Band and the Muppets.

What do you think the best retheming of Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith would be? Let Inside the Magic know your thoughts in the comments!