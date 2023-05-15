‘Muppets Mayhem’ Breaks Decade-Long Record for the Muppets

The Muppets are back – and if the reviews are anything to go by, they’re better than ever.

Thanks to the Jim Henson Company, The Muppets have been a big and small-screen staple since the 1950s. Over the decades, everyone’s favorite puppet pals have starred in smash hits like The Muppet Show, The Muppet Movie (1979), The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992), and The Muppets (2011).

The Walt Disney Company purchased the Muppets’ intellectual property from the Jim Henson Company in 2004. Considering that Disney loves to flex its IP, in theory, the Muppets should be inescapable – yet ardent Muppet fans have long complained about the lack of both Muppets film and TV projects, as well as theme park attractions and shows (on that note: bring back The Muppets Present…Great Moments in American History.)

Now, Disney is finally committing to the Muppets once again. Muppets Mayhem, the latest installment in the franchise, premiered on Disney+ on May 10. The new ten-part series follows the hilarious misadventures of the beloved Muppet band Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem as they try to record their first-ever platinum album while navigating the modern music world.

Featuring countless cameos from the likes of Kesha, Tommy Lee, Lil Nas X, “Weird Al” Yankovic, and Morgan Freeman, it’s a raucous, Kermit-free musical adventure – and it seems that both audiences and critics are singing its praises.

With an impressive Rotten Tomatoes score of 76%, Muppets Mayhem has received the highest rating for a Muppets project in almost a decade. The last time the franchise achieved such acclaim was with Muppets Most Wanted (2014), which achieved a Certified Fresh 80%.

While The Muppets (2011) reignited a love for the group that’s been missing since the 1990s, Disney has struggled to nail a TV option that’s as beloved as the original Muppets Show. Their eponymous mockumentary show on ABC show switched out warmth for cynicism, and their last Disney+ entry, Muppets Now, failed to generate a Muppet-mad following. Hopefully, the positive reaction to Muppets Mayhem provides the spark Disney needs to give the franchise some much-needed TLC.