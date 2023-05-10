Latest ‘Muppets’ Project Wins Over Fans Despite Not Featuring Beloved Main Characters

The latest series in the Muppets franchise has finally arrived on Disney+, and fans are enjoying the heck out of it.

Jim Henson’s Muppets have been around for over forty-five years, making them just as old as the Star Wars saga. Since they were first created, the Muppets have starred in countless TV shows, specials, and a handful of movies. In the last ten years alone, Disney has attempted to keep the Muppet spirit alive by revamping the concept over and over. Sometimes it worked, and sometimes it didn’t.

The Muppets (2011) was basically a reboot of the franchise, which led to a sequel and a new series on ABC. There have also been several Disney+ originals on the streaming platform, such as the short-lived Muppets Now and the Muppets Haunted Mansion (2021). And for the most part, fans have been pleased with these random installments.

The Muppets Mayhem has officially hit Disney+, and the reviews for this series have been overwhelmingly positive. Fans agree that the show does a great job of pleasing older fans while bringing in new aspects for the younger generation. There are even easter eggs and references from the Muppets canon, dating all the back to the original movie from 1979.

The series features plenty of music, as it centers around the band Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem recording their first album. The show does an excellent job of returning to the era when this fictional band was popular, seeing how they mainly cover older songs from past decades. “Can You Picture That,” the song from the original movie, also appears in the show. However, even though The Muppets Mayhem features dozens of musical cameos, the band does not collaborate with them for the album. You won’t hear many guest spots on their record except for a small appearance from Sofia Carson.

Regardless of the positive feedback from fans, the show isn’t perfect. Some critics state that the show doesn’t know what to do with its human stars like Lilly Singh. There is a lot going on in the series since the story tries to juggle the Muppet characters and the human ones simultaneously, and some aspects could have been more flushed out. But after all, what more can you expect from a Muppets show?

Have you seen The Muppets Mayhem yet? Let us know what you think about the series in the comments.