Band Behind Iconic Disney Rollercoaster Calls it Quits After Controversy, Retheme Imminent

Say goodbye to the only Disney rollercoaster that goes upside down… at least for now.

After years of a rumored retheme to Rock ‘n’ Rollercoaster Starring Aerosmith in Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort, the iconic rock and roll band behind the ride has announced its farewell tour. The “Peace Out” Tour will play its final show in Montreal on January 26, 2024.

The decision comes after months of controversy surrounding Steven Tyler, the band’s lead singer, who was sued for sexual assault, sexual battery, and intentional infliction. The alleged incidents occurred while the victim was a minor. He has denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

Rock ‘n’ Rollercoaster is currently undergoing routine maintenance and is scheduled to reopen this summer. But many Disney Parks fans initially speculated that the extended closure would mean a new leading band on the music-themed rollercoaster.

Walt Disney World Resort has not commented on how, if at all, the Aerosmith “Peace Out” Tour will impact Rock ‘n’ Rollercoaster. Inside the Magic will report any updates about the Disney Park rollercoaster’s reopening.

Missing Rock ‘n’ Rollercoaster on your Disney Parks vacation? Try Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT, Space Mountain or TRON Lightcycle / Run at Magic Kingdom, Expedition Everest at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Slinky Dog Dash at Disney’s Hollywood Studios!

More on Rock ‘n’ Rollercoaster Starring Aerosmith

Hurry up and get in the limo – you’ve got backstage passes to the Aerosmith concert! “Race along the darkened freeways of Los Angeles in a super-stretch limo to the rockin’ tunes of Aerosmith,” reads the official Disney ride description.

“Inside their Hollywood music studio, legendary rock band Aerosmith is wrapping up a recording session. When their manager tells them they’re late for a concert across town, the band invites you to ride along. Hop into their gleaming limousine and speed off into the night as Aerosmith’s hard-rock harmonies fill the air. Buckle up before zooming through the city on this roller-coaster style attraction.”

Should Rock ‘n’ Rollercoaster be rethemed? Share your ideas for this Disney rollercoaster with Inside the Magic in the comments.