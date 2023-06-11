Disney to Raise Theme Park Ticket Prices in June

In a not-so-surprising move, one Disney Resort will be getting even more expensive very soon. Check it out here at Inside the Magic!

The Disney Parks and Resorts have all become synonymous with words like “fun” and “magic,” allowing families to make memories that will last a lifetime.

Unfortunately, trips to Disney have only become more and more expensive, especially in the last few years due to COVID-19. Guests visiting Walt Disney World and Disneyland have faced price increases Resort-wide.

Everything from tickets and food has increased in price, making an already expensive trip even more costly.

The international Resorts are not immune to these changes either, with one Disney Resort set to increase the cost of its tickets very soon.

The Shanghai Disneyland Resort will soon be implementing its previously announced ticket price increase.

The changes are as follows:

“Regular” price of admission to Shanghai Disneyland, covering most of the weekdays and selected weekends, is set at 475 RMB ($67) (up from 435 RMB).

This new policy will go into effect starting June 23, 2023, meaning Guests don’t have long until they are paying even more to visit Disney.

