Universal Orlando Completes Removal and Closure of Attraction

Fans of Harry Potter are even more in luck, with two fantastical lands themed around this legendary franchise.

At both Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida, Guests are invited to step into The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Here, Geuists have access to tons of specially-themed rides, shops, treats, and experiences. Guests can even buy their very own magic wand in the land.

Soon, Universal will expand its Harry Potter theme park experience in Orlando when Epic Universe opens in 2025.

This third Park will feature a new land focused on the Harry Potter franchise as well as lands dedicated to How to Train Your Dragon and Nintendo.

Unfortunately, one Harry Potter experience was shuttered earlier this yea, with the Resort forever closing the Nighttime Lights at Hogwarts.

Universal recently finalized the refurbishment of the lagoon where the show took place. As you can see below, the water level has returned to its normal state:

Water filled back to max height in lagoon as refurbishment on the nighttime show has concluded! #UniversalOrlando pic.twitter.com/Px07j4W2KC — ParkTwister🎡 (@ParkTwister) June 5, 2023

This experience closed to Guests on May 9, 2023, the same day that Poseidon’s Fury permanently closed at Universal’s Islands of Adventure theme park.

As the sun starts to set, Guests can anticipate a spectacular display of lights on Hogwarts Castle:

Nighttime Lights at Hogwarts is an incredible show that brings Guests even more of that Harry Potter magic:

Come experience a dazzling spectacle of music and lights. On select nights, watch in awe from Hogsmeade™ village as projections are cast against the majestic backdrop of the castle. Embrace your Hogwarts™ pride as the four houses are celebrated in stunning light and sound. It’s a beautiful way to end your day at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

