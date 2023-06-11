Disney World Area Now Under Construction in View of Guests

An entire slice of a Walt Disney World theme park is currently undergoing a large-scale renovation right in front of Guests.

EPCOT is an incredible place to visit during your trip to “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” While some may argue it’s not as exciting as Disney’s Hollywood Studios, as immersive as Disney’s Animal Kingdom, or as magical as Magic Kingdom, there are still plenty of reasons to visit EPCOT.

The Park is currently undergoing a large-scale transformation, one that started a few years ago.

Soon, the Park will debut three brand-new lands, replacing what is currently known as Future World. These three new lands will allow all of EPCOT to feel connected with four neighborhoods that speak to each important aspect of the world.

World Showcase, which has already been a part of this Park, will be joined by World Celebration, World Nature, and World Discovery.

World Showcase is by far one of the biggest draws of the Park. This area allows Guests to experience many different cultures and countries, from France to China. Currently, the Canada Pavilion is undergoing a refurbishment, meaning Guests will see construction being done at the top of the structures.

Scaffolding at the refurbishment of the EPCOT Canada pavilion. pic.twitter.com/K1JmqyDWBE — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) June 10, 2023

Much like other countries, Guests can head to Canada to watch a short film presented in Circle-Vision 360.

Canada Far and Wide in Circle-Vision 360 was recently renovated to add narration from Schitt’s Creek actors Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara. At Canada Far and Wide in Circle-Vision 360 at EPCOT, Disney urges Guests to “Get ready for a breathtaking look at the Great White North when Canada Far and Wide in Circle-Vision 360.”

Guests will “Explore Canada in a newly updated edition of the classic, 12-minute Epcot Circle-Vision 360 presentation.”

