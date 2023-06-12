Disneyland Location Closes Indefinitely, Closed-Off From Guests

The newest addition at the Disneyland Resort is now partially closed, with Disney blocking it from all Guests.

Over the last few years, both Walt Disney World and Disneyland have changed significantly. The largest change came in the form of Disney Genie, Genie+, and Lightning Lane, Disney’s newest take on its “FastPass” systems.

However, plenty of new rides and attractions have opened at the Parks as well. In Florida, we’ve seen two incredible roller coasters open, those being TRON Lightcycle/Run at Magic Kingdom and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT.

The newest addition to the Disneyland Resort came this year, with Disney completely overhauling the Mickey’s Toontown section of the Resort. This fun land has been around for decades at Disneyland Park, allowing Guests to explore a colorful array of locations and attractions.

The recent remodel saw the addition of several new locations as well as a new version of Minnie & Mickey’s Runaway Railway, a trackless dark ride that first opened over at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Walt Disney World.

Guests have been loving the revamped Toontown area, but recently, there’s been some issues.

Certain areas of Mickey’s Toontown closed recently, leaving fans and Guests alike questioning what exactly is going on. With the area being completely new, it’s interesting to see parts of it sectioned off from Guests.

However, we now have confirmation as to what’s going on, thanks to Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin):

Some areas in Mickey’s Toontown at Disneyland Park will be temporarily unavailable on a rolling basis through mid-July for maintenance work. Walls will go up/down as individual projects are addressed. https://t.co/g23JrTnqGz — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) June 11, 2023

Specific areas at Mickey’s Toontown will be closed and unavailable to Guests through this summer. At this time, specific dates are not known.

These closures are a result of needed maintenance work on certain areas of the land. We hope that these issues are taken care of quickly!

Have you been to the new Mickey’s Toontown area at Disneyland yet?