The Disneyland favorite, Main Street Electrical Parade, will have its last performances tomorrow before glowing away from the California theme park.

Many fans were overjoyed to see the Main Street Electrical Parade return to Disneyland Resort on April 22, 2022. The classic nighttime spectacular made its debut with a reimagined opening dialogue and a spectacular new float, delighting Guests with characters from movies like Hercules (1997), Mulan (1998), Moana (2016), Coco (2017), Raya and the Last Dragon (2021), and Encanto (2021).

The return of this iconic nighttime spectacular, as well as the changes made to it, are detailed by Disney Parks Blog as follows:

Over the past five decades, the “Main Street Electrical Parade” has brought families together to delight in its many whimsical stories and featured characters. And soon, that will continue for a whole new generation of dreamers. In honor of the parade’s 50th anniversary, this nighttime spectacular will return with an all-new, enchanted grand finale that celebrates the theme of togetherness. This universal theme is reflected in the creative concept of the grand finale sequence. Inspired by both the original design of classic “Main Street Electrical Parade” floats and Disney Legend Mary Blair’s iconic art style on “it’s a small world,” the new grand finale brings to life more than a dozen Disney Animation and Pixar stories. These stories will be interpreted in thousands of sparkling lights and electro-synthe-magnetic musical sound, with unique representations of beloved characters as animated dolls.

While many fans would love to see this beloved parade continue to perform through the rest of the year, its journey has come to an end. Earlier this year, Disneyland announced that the Disneyland Forever fireworks show and the Main Street Electrical Parade would end their limited-time performances on September 1, 2022.

Per Disneyland’s official website, the Main Street Electrical Parade will have its last performances today, August 31, and tomorrow, September 1, at 8:30 pm and 10:30 pm.

It is important to note that the Park’s website states the following regarding Main Street Electrical Parade presentations:

The Main Street Electrical Parade may not occur daily and showtimes are subject to change. Check the Entertainment Schedule for dates and showtimes. Entertainment, experiences and offerings may be modified, limited in availability or unavailable, and are subject to restrictions, change or cancellation without notice. Park admission and offerings are not guaranteed.