Disney Announces Two Popular Nighttime Shows Closing

If you love Disney fireworks and nighttime spectaculars, you’re going to want to get to Disneyland Resort soon before two limited-time nighttime spectaculars are gone.

While “World of Color” and “Fantasmic!” will continue their regular schedules, the “Main Street Electrical Parade” and “Disneyland Forever” fireworks will be ending their limited-time runs on September 1, 2022.

Until then, you can continue to catch “Disneyland Forever” fireworks spectacular and the 50th-anniversary celebration of the “Main Street Electrical Parade” nightly. Don’t miss your chance to come and experience these two beloved nighttime spectaculars while they are still running at Disneyland Park!

“Disneyland Forever” fireworks is a street-to-sky celebration filled with sparkling pyrotechnics and immersive projections that envelop you in a breathtaking journey with surprising special effects. This spectacular transports guests from an Anaheim orange grove into the worlds of timeless Disney and Pixar stories.

For more than five decades, the “Main Street Electrical Parade” has brought generations of family and friends from around the world together to delight in its nighttime magic and imagination. Led by the iconic train and drum unit featuring Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and Goofy, this fan-favorite parade fills Disneyland park with iconic music, sparkling lights and fantastic floats, depicting scenes from movies like Alice in Wonderland, Cinderella, Pinocchio, and more.

In celebration of its milestone anniversary this year, the “Main Street Electrical Parade” debuted an all-new, enchanted grand finale that celebrates the theme of togetherness, as it unites more than a dozen Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar Animation Studios stories. As the grand finale passes by, guests along each side of the parade route see a different set of stylized scenes from classic and contemporary favorite stories such as Encanto, The Jungle Book, Raya and the Last Dragon, Aladdin, Coco, Mulan, Brave, The Princess and the Frog, and more.

While Disney has not confirmed anything, it should be noted that Halloween Screams at Disneyland is set to begin on September 2.

Over at Walt Disney World Resort, Disney Park Guests can still enjoy Disney Enchantment at Magic Kingdom and EPCOT Harmonious. While Fantasmic! at Disney’s Hollywood Studios is set to return this year, there has not been an official date shared thus far.

Will you miss these two nighttime offerings at Disneyland? Let us know in the comments!