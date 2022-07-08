Disneyland Entertainment Offering Could Be Extended For Halloween Season

The Halloween season brings some extra spooky magic to Disney Parks, with chilling overlays for some attractions, eerily awesome decorations, and even special characters visiting the Park for the “Howl-iday.”

With so much to see and do during the Halloween season at Disneyland, it is easy to forget the Park’s regular entertainment offerings, like Fantasmic! and the Main Street Electrical Parade, but recently one Guest was filled with joy after finding out that a beloved entertainment offering could be extended into the Park’s spooky celebrations.

Redditor u/nicolelynnejones shared her excitement over the possibility of seeing the Main Street Electrical Parade having performances near the Halloween season at the Park as she posted a screenshot of the dining packages offered at Plaza Inn, which generally include “prime positioning for parades and other festivities,” showing available dates up to September 3, days before the first Oogie Boogie Bash event.

While fellow Redditors shared her excitement and hoped the parade would continue to have performances until Christmas, it is hard to tell if the iconic parade will continue to have presentations into the Halloween season, as Disney has not released any official information regarding the parade’s performances during the season.

When we tried checking the availability for the Plaza Inn Dining Packages, we could not find any available time slots, even though the site currently allows Guests to check the availability until September 5. It is unclear if this means all available time slots have already been filled or if dining packages with reserved viewing for the Main Street Electrical Parade are being changed on that date.

The official Disneyland website currently shows performances of the Main Street Electrical Parade until August 19. While more dates could be added shortly, we cannot be sure at the moment as, again, Disneyland has not released any official dates regarding this timeless nighttime spectacular’s performances.

As much as we’d love to see this beloved classic parade illuminating Main Street, U.S.A. through the rest of this year, the statement made by Redditor u/nicolelynnejones is purely speculative, as no official information has been released regarding extended performances during the coming months. Inside The Magic will continue to report on this subject as soon as more information is released.

More on the Main Street Electrical Parade

The official Disneyland website describes this beloved parade as follows:

Watch over a half million lights sparkle as this spectacular pageant comes home for its 50th anniversary of nighttime magic and imagination Lighting Up the Night