Universal’s New Park Reportedly Costs $550 Million

Universal is betting big on its newest location, with the new Park’s massive budget being potentially revealed.

Universal has expanded its theme park reach considerably over the last few decades, with two Resorts in America as well as several in Asia. Each Park and Resort is different in its own way, containing exclusive rides and attractions that can only be found at that specific location.

Epic Universe is the newest addition at the Universal Studios location in Orlando, Florida. This massive expansion will act as Orlando’s third Universal Park, complete with a new WIzarding World of Harry Potter, a How to Train Your Dragon land, and a new take on SUPER NINTENDO WORLD.

However, you may have missed the most recent Universal news.

In early 2023, Universal announced that it was developing an entirely new Resort at an entirely new destination: Texas.

That’s right, soon, Universal will be expanding into the southwest. The new Resort will be located in Frisco, allowing Guests to experience a brand-new Resort, unlike anything Universal has ever done.

This new location will be family-focused, containing dozens of new rides and attractions that keep the family at the center of their designs. The almost 100-acre planned entertainment hub will be located on the Dallas North Tollway in the $10 billion Fields development. The Resort is expected to include four or five Universal-themed interactive experiences and a 300-room hotel.

According to a recent report, the budget for this project is $550 million!

Not only is this an exciting move for fans and Guests, but it’s also a massive win for Universal. For years we’ve wondered when Disney or Universal would expand into states other than Florida and California.

With a new Universal location on the way in Texas, Universal has effectively won this battle. However, only time will tell how smoothly this project goes and if fans even show up once it’s open to the public.

Will you be visiting this new location once it’s open? Do you prefer Disney or Universal?