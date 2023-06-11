Disney World Monorail Abruptly Closes to All Guests

One of Walt Disney World’s most iconic features was forced to close suddenly, leaving Guests with limited options.

Guests have quite a few ways to get around the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. Of course, Guests are always welcome to walk, but the brutal Florida heat may leave Guests looking for cooler and less taxing ways of getting around.

Guests can use the tried and true bus transportation service to get from point A to point B quite easily. Guests can also travel by water in a water taxi or by air on Disney’s Skyliner.

However, Disney’s most famous and iconic mode of transportation has to be its Monorail.

Unfortunately, Guests were unable to use the Monorail over the weekend. Due to inclement weather, Walt Disney World decided to close its Monorail service for the night of Friday, June 9, meaning Guests had limited options to traverse the Resort.

Guests had to use a bus or ferry to exit Magic Kingdom and EPCOT, the two Parks connected to the Monorail. Thankfully, Disney World’s Monorail service is back up and running, meaning Guests can once again travel aboard this not-so-futuristic mode of transportation.

The Monorail connects to both EPCOT and Magic Kingdom, as well as Disney’s Contemporary Resort, Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort, and Disney’s Polynesian Resort.

The Disneyland Resort also has its own version of the Monorai, proving just how iconic this train-like vehicle is at Disney.

While on board Disneyland’s Monorail, Guests have the chance to swing past the entire Disneyland Resort, including beloved locations such as Fantasyland and Tomorrowland as well as Hollywood Land in Disney California Adventure.

What’s your favorite way to get around Walt Disney World? Do you prefer to ride the bus or Monorail?