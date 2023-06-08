Cast Member Strike Leads to Disney Being Forced to Give Guests Their Money Back

Disneyland Paris has been hit with one Cast Member strike after another. The strikes have led to attraction closures, entertainment cancelations, and, most of all – interruptions to Guest experience.

Disneyland Paris Cast Member Strikes

As mentioned, Disneyland Paris has been ongoing a few Cast Member strikes over the last week. Disney employees are seeking better pay and higher living wages as part of the Cast Member strikes in Orlando these past few months.

Disney Park even went as far as sending out a warning to Guests visiting the Park on the days of the strike, letting them know about the possibility of numerous disruptions throughout Disneyland Paris.

Wait times for attractions throughout the Park reached new heights during the strike, leading to many angry and disappointed Guests on vacation. According to Thrill Data, the wait times for the most popular attractions at Disneyland Paris reached four times higher than usual just a few days ago.

Although the strikes are meant to bring about good change and positive vibes, Guest experience has been falling due to numerous ride closures, parade cancelations, and more happening all because of the ongoing strikes.

It seems that Disneyland Paris is finally hearing out the Guests and looking to focus back on the Guest experience.

Disneyland Paris Seeks to Improve the Guest Experience With Money Back Promise

As discussed above, Disneyland Paris is relaxing the Guest experience and is being negatively impacted due to the ongoing Cast Member strikes. It seems that they are now trying to get Guests to come back if they have been directly affected by the strikes.

In a tweet published just the other day, DLP Report on Twitter wrote the following:

Guests who visited today and would like to file a request for compensation can email dlp.guestcomm@disneylandparis.com with details about their visit and situation. – DLP Report on Twitter

The comment section was not too happy about this, as Guests were comparing this to the events surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, which is causing a lot of people to avoid the Disneyland Paris Resort for the time being – or at least until the strikes end.

We have not seen any official reports of Guests getting money back or having their trip compensated from this tweet or anything else. Still, I will add information to this article and update it as necessary with anything about the Cast Member strike in Paris.

Were you directly affected by the Cast Member strike in Disneyland Paris this week or last? If so, let us know in the comments below.