Swarm of Guests Storm Disney Theme Park Entrance

One international Disney Resort was immensely popular, with thousands of Guests crowding the entrance to the Parks.

Both Disneyland and Walt Disney World are proven to be some of the most popular and successful theme parks in the world. With exhilarating rides like Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster, Expedition Everest, and Space Mountain, as well as a whole host of classic experiences like Pirates of the Caribbean and “it’s a small world.” it’s no wonder why the Disney Parks and Resorts are some of the most-visited destinations on earth.

However, Disney has branched out far beyond just America with its theme park division. Today, Guests will find theme parks in Noth America, Asia, and Europe, giving them the opportunity to travel the world with Disney.

One international Resort seems to be extremely popular as of late, with thousands of Guests lining up each and every morning for a chance to enter.

The Tokyo Disney Resort in Urayasu, Chiba, officially opened in 1983, becoming the very first Disney theme Park to be built outside of America. This Resort proved to be so popular that a second Park was built, Tokyo DisneySea.

A stunning video shared on social media captured just how crowded the Resort was on Wednesday, which you can see below:

Baggage inspection line Egui (Translated)

As you can see, the baggage inspection line was jam-packed, with thousands of Guests eagerly anticipating their chance to enter the theme park gates.

In other news, the Tokyo Disneyland Resort’s version of Space Mountain is set to close permanently in 2024, with Disney revealing an entirely-refreshed vision for the Tomorrowland section of the Park.

