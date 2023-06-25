“Abandoned” Disney Park Attraction Returns After 21 Months

in Disneyland Paris

Posted on by Luke Dammann Leave a comment
Nautilus pokes out next to Hyperspace Mountain

Credit: Disneyland Paris

One infamous attraction at the Disney Parks is finally returning after many thought it had been totally abandoned.

A squid looks through the window of the Nautilus
Credit: Disneyland Paris

The Disney Parks are known for lots of things, but the biggest draw of the theme parks is the rides and attractions. From Space Mountain to Peter Pan’s Flight, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

This is true at all Disney Resorts, including the Disneyland Paris Resort.

Could the Cast Member Strikes in Paris Be Over?
Credit: Inside The Magic

Related: Disney and Nintendo Announce New Game’s Release Date

At Disneyland Paris, Guests will find an impressive list of classic attractions as well as some more modern adventures. The newest addition to the Resort came in 2022 with the grand opening of Avengers Campus.

This land acts much like the one found at Disneyland in California, allowing Guests to live out their very own Marvel adventures alongside characters like Iron Man, Spider-Man, Black Widow, and Thor.

One of the most infamous attractions at the Resort is Les Mystères du Nautilus (The Mysteries of Nautilus), a walkthrough attraction themed to 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea.

This attraction isn’t infamous for the actual experience, however, but for how long it’s been closed.

Nautilus pokes out next to Hyperspace Mountain
Credit: Disneyland Paris

Related: Disney Replaces Genie+… With Genie+

Les Mystères du Nautilus has been closed for nearly two years, leaving many wondering if it had been totally abandoned by Disney. 

Now, after this 21-month-long closure, this attraction will finally return to the Resort. Les Mystères du Nautilus is set to reopen at the Disneyland Paris Resort on July 1, 2023. 

We had to wait a very long time (21 months!), but “The Mysteries of the Nautilis” in Discoveryland will reopen again next week (July 1, 2023)! #DisneylandParis

Inspired by the Jules Verne classic “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea”, Les Mystères du Nautilus is an at-your-own-pace experience in Disneyland Park’s Discoveryland that takes Guests on an incredible tour through Captain Nemo’s ship of the same name.

We are so excited to finally see this attraction return to Disneyland Paris!

Have you been to Disneyland Paris? Let us know in the comment section below!

Tagged:DisneyDisney ParkDisneyland ParisDisneyland Paris Resort

Luke Dammann

When at Disney world, Luke will probably be found eating with his favorite animatronic, Sonny Eclipse at Cosmic Ray's Starlight Cafe. When not at Disney World, Luke will probably be found defending Cosmic Ray's Starlight Cafe to people who claim "there are better restaurants"

Be the first to comment!