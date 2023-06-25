“Abandoned” Disney Park Attraction Returns After 21 Months

One infamous attraction at the Disney Parks is finally returning after many thought it had been totally abandoned.

The Disney Parks are known for lots of things, but the biggest draw of the theme parks is the rides and attractions. From Space Mountain to Peter Pan’s Flight, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

This is true at all Disney Resorts, including the Disneyland Paris Resort.

At Disneyland Paris, Guests will find an impressive list of classic attractions as well as some more modern adventures. The newest addition to the Resort came in 2022 with the grand opening of Avengers Campus.

This land acts much like the one found at Disneyland in California, allowing Guests to live out their very own Marvel adventures alongside characters like Iron Man, Spider-Man, Black Widow, and Thor.

One of the most infamous attractions at the Resort is Les Mystères du Nautilus (The Mysteries of Nautilus), a walkthrough attraction themed to 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea.

This attraction isn’t infamous for the actual experience, however, but for how long it’s been closed.

Les Mystères du Nautilus has been closed for nearly two years, leaving many wondering if it had been totally abandoned by Disney.

Now, after this 21-month-long closure, this attraction will finally return to the Resort. Les Mystères du Nautilus is set to reopen at the Disneyland Paris Resort on July 1, 2023.

We had to wait a very long time (21 months!), but “The Mysteries of the Nautilis” in Discoveryland will reopen again next week (July 1, 2023)! #DisneylandParis

Inspired by the Jules Verne classic “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea”, Les Mystères du Nautilus is an at-your-own-pace experience in Disneyland Park’s Discoveryland that takes Guests on an incredible tour through Captain Nemo’s ship of the same name.

We are so excited to finally see this attraction return to Disneyland Paris!

Have you been to Disneyland Paris?