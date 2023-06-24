Disney and Nintendo Announce New Game’s Release Date

Disney and Nintendo might battle for the family-friendly entertainment throne, but announcing a new game this summer promises collaboration between these companies and beyond.

Disney and Nintendo: Family Content Competition

The content-cutting trend isn’t exclusive to the TV world. It impacts games, too, as Disney chose to approach the ‘Super Mario’ brand with its franchise ‘Disney Speedstrom.’ Many fans find the development mirrors ‘Mario Kart’ in questionable formulaic ways.

Nintendo Family Content

Nintendo has its fair share of adult-focused material, including ‘DOOM’ and ‘Bayonetta.’ Yet it’s known for characters like Mario and Luigi, and the rest of the ‘Super Mario’ crew, Nintendo has a lot of family material. ‘The Legend of Zelda,’ ‘Undertale,’ and ‘Animal Crossing’ got plenty of people through the pandemic when Disney theme park attendance hit a massive lull.

Disney Family Content

While Disney might have some provocative content on its streaming platform, like the R-rated You’re The Worst, most focus on family audiences. The families might be dysfunctional. Yet icons like Minnie and Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, and the fan-favorite Goofy give Disney a timeless edge. This allows Disney to relate to viewers and players across generations and platforms.

Disney and Nintendo Release Game in July

Disney fans can rejoice, knowing that the new Disney Illusion Island drops this summer on July 28, 2023. Its debut is exclusive to the Nintendo Switch system. Originally announced at the D23 Expo, the game stirred up quite a buzz.

About Disney Illusion Island

In the exciting pair-up of Disney and Nintendo, players can engage independently or collaborate with up to four people. The gameplay takes place on the Island of Monoth, where the players are tasked with finding three magical books to protect the island.

‘Disney Illusion Island’ includes classic running, jumping, and swimming. It also incorporates new features that play to the strengths of each classic Disney icon. As for the game’s success in content and utility-wise, only time will tell.

What do you think about Disney Illusion Island? Quality content or a nostalgic throwback? Let Inside the Magic hear your take in the comments below!