The month of June many things, marking the end of spring and the start of summer. A more modern take is its being Pride Month, a contentious subject with Disney embroiled at its center. The new Disney+ content reflects its support of pride, but some of the streaming platform’s choices left fans disgruntled.

Some argue against the pride section, but Disney continues to clearly assert its support of the LGBTQ+ community. Others think that establishing a section specifically for shows with non-cis or non-heteronormative characters is an unnecessary division. The new Disney+ content includes a short called Out as a part of the Pride Collection, its content initiative to celebrate diversity and inclusion.

Its collection includes sections such as ‘Amplifying Transgender Stories’ and ‘Pride Episodes’ which can bring attention, but branding the content as prideful can create a sense of division. That said, the new Disney+ content curation is a clever way to highlight existing material while simultaneously removing a ton of other material.

According to CEO Bob Iger, the new Disney+ content, the first month after its major overhaul, is a “surgical” maneuver. After canceling Willow and National Treasure, the company’s CEO noted that the company plans to produce less content to align with the strategic shift. Many suspect the cause lies in the profitability of Disney+ as a service.

The curation effectively recategorizes and reorganizes its existing content, creates a Pride Collection, and implies content diversity through a different presentation. Much like a young one moving food around the plate for the illusion of eating it, the retagging and restructuring leaves many discontent. Back in 2020, the company devoted itself to the service, but times change.

The “surgical” changes show with additions like Avatar: The Way of Water and Pupstruction, the platform accommodates significant family-friendly material. The upcoming Stan Lee program to celebrate the achievements of the legendary creator complements Secret Invasion, an original series that keeps viewers interested. As for the future of the platform, only time and the reception of the new content will tell.

What are your thoughts on the new Disney+ changes? Let Inside the Magic hear your take in the comments below!