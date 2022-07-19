Mickey Already Removed From Disney World Sign as Destruction Starts

Fans are still in shock following the news that an iconic sign would get destroyed, and now, it looks like Mickey himself is already missing.

Fans have been stuck in disbelief ever since we first revealed that the iconic Mickey and Minnie welcome sign would be removed. This news would have been a huge blow to Disney Parks fans by itself, but when you combine it with the news that we would also lose the incredible Tower of Terror roadsign in the same month, well, let’s just say that Disney fans have been beside themselves.

Unfortunately, you’re not dreaming (or having a nightmare), and yes, Disney is currently demolishing several iconic landmarks of the Walt Disney World Resort. The specific sign in question is the welcome sign which features Minnie Mouse and Mickey Mouse at the corner of SR 535 and Hotel Plaza Boulevard.

We recently got an update on the destruction of the sign thanks to Liz F., which you can check out below:

Minnie Mouse is still welcoming Guests at the sign for the time being. Liz also stated that Mickey is already gone, with Minnie next on the metaphorical “chopping block”. We don’t have much to say about this except that we’re extremely sad to see this piece of Disney Park history permanently destroyed.

Disney has not made an official statement regarding this decision.

Will you miss this iconic Disney World sign?

