Disney World to Remove Iconic Sign, Fans Lament They “Need That Moment”

Recently, Walt Disney World Resort officials unceremoniously and unexpectedly removed the famous Hollywood Hotel Tower of Terror sign that greeted Guests driving into Resort property.

Fans were distraught, with some even going so far as to claim the company is “ruining everything” they love about Disney Parks.

Now, Disney World lovers are upset to learn that another iconic sign — the welcome sign featuring Minnie Mouse and Mickey Mouse — that sits at the corner of SR 535 and Hotel Plaza Boulevard is also set to be demolished.

Twitter account Bioreconstruct shared numerous details about the project in the series of Tweets that can be read below:

Very wide panorama photo of the Welcome to Walt Disney World signage at Hotel Plaza Blvd and SR 535. Likely to be removed soon. There’s stakes marking upcoming construction nearby. This intersection to have an overpass.

Very wide panorama photo of the Welcome to Walt Disney World signage at Hotel Plaza Blvd and SR 535. Likely to be removed soon. There's stakes marking upcoming construction nearby. This intersection to have an overpass.

Additional information reads:

Stakes are in the ground designating upcoming construction of an improved intersection at Hotel Plaza Blvd and SR 535. Top center is the planned overpass at Hotel Plaza Blvd. Best way to read this is follow these routes: • From 535 NB to Hotel Plaza by cloverleaf

• From Hotel Plaza EB to 535 NB (go to Wawa, say) Note also bottom right at I-4/SR535 plans.

Top center is the planned overpass at Hotel Plaza Blvd. Best way to read this is follow these routes: • From 535 NB to Hotel Plaza by cloverleaf

Top center is the planned overpass at Hotel Plaza Blvd. Best way to read this is follow these routes: • From 535 NB to Hotel Plaza by cloverleaf

• From Hotel Plaza EB to 535 NB (go to Wawa, say) Note also bottom right at I-4/SR535 plans.

Bioreconstruct also noted that an overpass is expected to be built at the intersection in question as traffic flow is reworked.

Followers were decidedly not thrilled with the news, with one social media user named Derek seemingly summing up most fans’ thoughts, “I hope they build something new, that’s a big part of arriving to WDW, you need that moment.”

At this time, Walt Disney World Resort officials have not announced when the popular welcome sign might be removed, or what may replace it.

What do you think about roadwork likely resulting in the demolition of the Hotel Plaza Boulevard welcome sign at Disney World?

