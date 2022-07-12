Disney Guests Can Book a Deluxe Experience at a Value Resort Price

When Walt Disney World Resort Guests think about traveling to the Orlando theme park property and staying on-property, the first hotels that come to mind are probably those owned by The Walt Disney Company.

These include (pricey) icons like Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa and Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort and less expensive choices like Disney’s Art of Animation Resort and Disney’s Pop Century Resort.

Disney’s onsite hotels, of which there are over 30, fall into three categories — Disney Value Resorts, Disney Moderate Resorts, and Disney Deluxe Resorts — that are priced according to various families’ budgets. Even Value Resorts, however, often cost over $200 per night, particularly during peak travel times.

There is, though, a hidden gem in the Disney Springs Resort area — the Wyndham Lake Buena Vista.

The hotel is actually comprised of two sister properties — the Wyndham Lake Buena Vista [above], which is housed in a 19-story tower, and the Wyndham Garden Lake Buena Vista [below], which features five stories of lakehouse-themed Guest rooms.

An official Walt Disney World Resort hotel partner, the Wyndham is an “opening day” hotel, just like Guest-favorites Disney’s Grand Floridian and Disney’s Contemporary Resort. The hotel’s recent remodel was even inspired by well-known properties like Disney’s Beach Club Resort.

For Value Resort prices, Disney World visitors can enjoy all of the perks of a Deluxe-level Resort when they book the Wyndham Lake Buena Vista. From the moment Guests enter, they are immersed in Disney magic.

The lobby is filled with “pixie-dusted” touches, from fun photo ops to a Guest Services desk where Park goers can get help with all things Disney.

The Wyndham also has Guests covered from morning ’til night from a dining perspective. The Lakeview Restaurant offers a full breakfast buffet (complete with HUGE Mickey waffles!) that featured character dining three days a week before Disney World’s pandemic closure.

Although it is currently unknown if character breakfasts will return, the upscale restaurant is still the perfect place for families to start the day before heading to a Disney theme park!

It’s also worth noting that the Wyndham team is willing to accommodate special dietary needs with advance notice. The chef even prepared a special “hidden Mickey” plate [below] for my family’s recent meal.

In true Disney fashion, the Resort — which is located within Disney World gates — has a Joffrey’s Coffee location in the lobby.

Joffrey’s, the official coffee partner of Disney Parks and Resorts, has a cult following among Disney fans, and most regular visitors can’t imagine a Park day without a Joffrey’s latte before rope drop.

At night, the hotel’s Eclipse Lounge is the place to see and be seen. Offering a delicious array of food options and Signature Cocktails (and one of best Old Fashioned cocktails I’ve ever had!), the Lounge is open nightly from 4 p.m. until 11:30 p.m.

The best part? If you’re not done with your charcuterie at last call, you can take it to your room for a ritzy late night snack! The high-end food and beverage truly set the Wyndham apart.

Finally, the Wyndham Lake Buena Vista’s reimagined Oasis Pool area provides the perfect place for families to relax either before or after a day in Disney World’s theme parks. In addition to a splash zone for small children and a deeper swimming pool for stronger swimmers, the Oasis Pool area is home to the Oasis Restaurant, which offers delicious poolside fare like buffalo chicken wings and burgers.

The pool area is open until 10 p.m. nightly, making it ideal for a late night swim — the entire pool is well-lit, making parents feel comfortable about their children’s safety, even after dark.

If you’re looking for an incredible, high-end experience that won’t break the bank — but feels as though you’re spending hundreds upon hundreds of dollars a night — the Wyndham Lake Buena Vista is an incredible choice that is mere steps from Disney Springs, and a hop, skip, and jump from all Disney World Parks.

Click here to learn more about all of the Disney benefits the Resort hotel has to offer.

Will you be booking a stay at the Wyndham for your next Disney World vacation?

