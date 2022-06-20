Dangerous Incident Forces Disney to Make Changes at Hotel Pool

After a dangerous incident involving a child, Walt Disney World has now made changes to a popular hotel pool.

However, no matter where Guests go, they are always encouraged to follow the rules as this not only protects themselves but others as well. Unfortunately, this does not always happen and Guests may disregard the rules put in place by Disney.

Recently, a child climbed on top of a piece of scenery at a Disney World hotel pool, causing outrage and shock on social media. The pool happened to be located at Disney’s Coronado Spring and the video went viral on places like Twitter and TikTok, causing Disney to adjust the pool accordingly.

An image was shared on Twitter that showed the change. See the tweet below shared by @ThatDisneyBoi:

The new ropes are sending me pic.twitter.com/DzdUa52o9A — Ethan the KiteTails kid 🪁🦁🐻🪁🏳️‍🌈 (@ThatDisneyBoi) June 20, 2022

As you can see, a network of rope is now covering the roots and vegetation that was originally put in place to be the barrier. Signs also are up saying “No Climbing”.

The fact that the theming of the pool and Resort is now lessened is unfortunate but hopefully, the rope and signs will stop anyone else from climbing the temple in the future.

Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort describes its pool as:

The Lost City of Cibola Pool

Sun worshipers of all ages will dig the Dig Site, a sprawling pool complex with a Mayan ruins theme. Discover the Lost City of Cibola pool, whose centerpiece is a 50-foot pyramid where weary explorers can revive themselves in the waters streaming down its stone steps. A 123-foot-long waterslide featuring a spitting Jaguar spirit animal makes for a fierce ride. The Dig Site also boasts the largest hot tub on Walt Disney World Resort property, with room for 22 tribesmen. Seasonal poolside activities, Siesta’s pool bar, a white-sand volleyball court, the Iguana Arcade and a kiddie pool offer golden opportunities for fun.

Join us for family-friendly activities each day including “The Swimming of the Bulls” and themed pool parties celebrating Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary as well as the rich cultures of the Coronado Springs Resort. See a Recreation Host for additional details

