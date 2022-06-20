Guests Irate as They Are “Escorted Off” Struggling ‘Guardians’ Ride

When Walt Disney World Resort’s newest ride, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, officially opened to Guests on Memorial Day Weekend 2022, Marvel fans couldn’t have been more excited.

Although many Disney World Guests love the impressive ride, there have been a few complaints, including the fact that it has made certain riders feel ill. Another Guest fractured her foot while exiting the ride.

Furthermore, Cosmic Rewind has been experiencing frequent breakdowns. Per one Twitter user who is on the roller coaster at the time of publication, the ride is currently being evacuated again:

And the Cast Members are now prepping to escort us OUT of the #CosmicRewind building Some guests are now being escorting off the loaded trains. #EPCOT #GuardiansOfTheGalaxy #DisneyWorld50

La Reina, who used numerous angry emotions in her original caption, shared a video of Guests leaving the attraction. The comments noted that many other Guests were also irate.

At this time, it is not known precisely what is wrong with the new EPCOT thrill ride or how long it will be down today.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is officially described as:

This family-thrill attraction features the first ever reverse-launch on a Disney coaster and is one of the largest fully-enclosed coasters in the world! A new innovation from Walt Disney Imagineering—this coaster rotates 360 degrees so you can focus on the action! Begin your adventure by touring the Galaxarium—a planetarium-like exhibition showcasing the similarities and differences between Xandar and Earth’s galaxies. You’ll even get to discover some of the incredible wonders of Xandar and learn about their technology. Just as you are about to reach the culmination of the tour, everything goes sideways, and you are called into action to help the Guardians of the Galaxy. Join Rocket, Groot, Gamora, and Star-Lord on an urgent mission where you’ll rewind, rotate and head towards the action through an exciting space pursuit. Ready for an awesome quest across the cosmos to save the galaxy? It’s all up to you!

