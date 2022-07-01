Disney Springs Hotel Purposefully Shuts Guest’s Power Off

Walt Disney World Resort contains over 30 Resort hotels, ranging from campgrounds to deluxe villas! Though the Walt Disney Company operates most, a small portion of the Resort hotels are third-party owned and operated.

These include the Disney Springs area hotels: Drury Plaza Hotel Orlando Lake Buena Vista, Holiday Inn Orlando, Wyndham Garden Lake Buena Vista, B Resort & Spa Lake Buena Vista, Wyndham Lake Buena Vista, DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Orlando, Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace, and Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista.

A recent Disney Park Guest stayed at Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista, considered a “deluxe” accommodation option at the Walt Disney World Resort.

In the middle of the night, the Guest was working remotely when the power in her hotel room went off. Demi shared a video of her experience on her TikTok, @magicalhijinx:

“I used my cellphone to call the front desk and they told me, ‘Well, we told you this would happen,'” Demi said. “Mm, they did not. They informed me it was a scheduled power outage for maintenance.”

“After doing some research, I found out that this is actually something that does happen once or twice a year and it can happen in the entire Reedy Creek area, which means basically, somewhere on Disney property, it can happen,” Demi explained. “And it has happened on actual Disney property.”

Demi understood the need for planned maintenance, but was frustrated that the front desk didn’t let her know.

“Again, the problem was, I was not informed, which could be dangerous,” she said.

In a YouTube video, Demi explained that she was mainly concerned for Guests that might have medical equipment and could be endangered by an outage:

“Let’s say you’re on a CPAP machine or you’re using medicine that needs to be refrigerated and so needs electricity, your Resort is supposed to provide you a service of what you’re supposed to do in case of emergency,” Demi explained. “That is what’s supposed to happen. Thankfully, I was okay, obviously it affected it just my work.”

“Unfortunately, I was just a Guest that came in really late and I think the staff just kind of accidentally forgot to tell me about it,” Demi said. “They just didn’t know prior to booking. That’s why it’s not listed on the website ahead of time.”

Demi contacted the Hilton corporate hotline, who reached out to Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista. She reports that they were incredibly apologetic and refunded her resort and wifi fees.

“It was not the best situation, but they did right the wrong,” Demi said. “I think if you are a person who requires electricity throughout the night, especially if you have CPAP or medicine, double check maybe now.”

Have you ever experienced a blackout at a Disney Springs area hotel or a Walt Disney World Resort hotel? Share your experience in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Springs Resort Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Parks or Disney Springs Resort operations.