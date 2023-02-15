Classic Characters Get New Look at Disney World

in Walt Disney World

Two of Disney’s most classic characters have gotten a 90’s makeover at Disney’s Hollywood Studios today.

Disney is no stranger to leaning into some heavy 90’s nostalgia. As many consider the 1990’s to be the Disney Renaissance and the height of Disney animation and theme parks alike, Disney has released numerous offerings, merchandise, and promotions that hark back to this delightfully tacky era. This year, the Walt Disney World marathon was entirely themed around the 90’s, with stylized art and rare character meet and greets along the route.

Recently, two nostalgic characters from a 90’s favorite debuted in Hollywood Studios; Goofy and his son Max, as they appeared in the classic A Goofy Movie (1995). Goofy is seen sporting a brightly colored Hawaiian shirt over his usual getup, and Max is dressed as his favorite singer, Powerline.

However, today they were joined by two more throwback characters – or, should we say, a throwback twist on a classic.

Hot off the tails of their live-action film, Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers (2022), Chip and Dale greeted guests today at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in their classic look from the television series of the same name, which aired on The Disney Channel from 1989-1990.

The duo sport their classic looks from the show, with Dale in a red and yellow Hawaiian shirt, and Chip in his iconic brown leather jacket and fedora. The crowd was elated to see them, with a line quickly forming for the duo’s new meet-and-greet location outside of The Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular.

We love Chip and Dale’s new look and the resurgence of beloved 90’s characters at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. We’ve been missing Donald, Scrooge, Daisy, and Launchpad from Ducktales ever since they disappeared from Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Perhaps, down the line, we could see these characters return, alongside some more forgotten 90’s friends.

