Powerline Max Debuts at Disney, Sparks Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Retheme Conversation

The Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith is among the most popular rides at Walt Disney World Resort’s Disney’s Hollywood Studios Park.

The roller coaster is loved by many, but talk of a possible retheme has been an ongoing topic amongst fans, especially last year when the iconic Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster guitar could not be seen from afar and, instead, giant brown scaffolding blocked it.

Although the guitar just underwent a refurbishment, and a Disney social media post indicates the ride is here to stay, some fans still wish for a retheme, especially after Powerline Max made his debut at Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party.

On a TikTok video shared by pagingmrmorrow of Powerline Max at Mckey’s Not-So-Scary, Disney fans are commenting saying that having Powerline Max finally debut at the Parks could what Disney needed to see if retheming Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster to Powerline could work.

Katie P. commented:

He needs a permanent home at WDW! Rockin Rollercoaster should be a powerline theme!

To which another Disney fan and TikTok user replied:

YES!!!!

And InklingsandPeonies wrote:

THIS NEEDS TO HAPPEN

TikTok user Constellations95 also chimed in saying:

YES THAT WOULD BE AMAIZNG

Others think a Powerline movie may be in the works and that is why Powerline Max made his debut all these years later:

I’ll bet money on them making a powerline movie and this is how they’re reintroducing the character 🥰

At this time there is no word if Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster will be rethemed, but Inside the Magic will report if anything changes.

More on Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster

The official description reads:

Inside their Hollywood music studio, legendary rock band Aerosmith is wrapping up a recording session. When their manager tells them they’re late for a concert across town, the band invites you to ride into their gleaming limousine and speed off into the night as Aerosmith’s hard-rock harmonies fill the air. Buckle up before zooming through the city on this roller-coaster style attraction. Rock this Way Speed through iconic Hollywood landmarks. Maneuver past traffic jams and swoop into 3 thrilling inversions—2 rollover loops and one corkscrew—as the wind races across your you make it to the year’s biggest concert in time?

Do you think Disney should retheme Rock ‘N’ Roller Coaster? Let us know in the comments below.