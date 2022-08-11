Possible Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Retheming Brought to Life By Fan

The Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith is among the most popular rides at Walt Disney World Resort’s Disney’s Hollywood Studios Park.

Twitter user imemegination made an entire thread of possible retheme ideas for Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith, mainly focusing on Disney Channel shows.

In this first Tweet, we can imagine what Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster would look like if we were heading to a Hannah Montana concert.

In this second Tweet in the thread, imemegination overlayed the Wizards of Waverly Place theme song, showing fans what this retheme could look like.

For those of you who are fans of Austin & Ally, here is a video of what this retheme would look like.

There are so many more videos included in this thread including Good Luck Charlie, Kim Possible, Shake It Up, and more. You can check out the full Twitter thread here.

The official description reads:

Inside their Hollywood music studio, legendary rock band Aerosmith is wrapping up a recording session. When their manager tells them they’re late for a concert across town, the band invites you to ride along.Hop into their gleaming limousine and speed off into the night as Aerosmith’s hard-rock harmonies fill the air. Buckle up before zooming through the city on this roller-coaster style attraction. Rock this Way Speed through iconic Hollywood landmarks. Maneuver past traffic jams and swoop into 3 thrilling inversions—2 rollover loops and one corkscrew—as the wind races across your face.Will you make it to the year’s biggest concert in time?

Do you think Disney should retheme Rock ‘N’ Roller Coaster? Let us know in the comments below.